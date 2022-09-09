Read full article on original website
Related
ems1.com
Former Maine emergency preparedness official faces new charges in fraud case
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center who pleaded guilty to impersonating a Homeland Security officer is facing new charges of submitting false letters of support before his sentencing. Joshua Cory Frances, 45, admitted to using that false identity to buy two boats —...
ems1.com
U.S. to award $35M in tribal grants for 988 crisis line
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico know each other. So when a tribal member needs mental health services or help for substance abuse, calling a tribal office might lead to an aunt, cousin or another relative. Confidentiality is important, pueblo Gov. Michael...
Comments / 0