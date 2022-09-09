Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Why Cobra Kai season 6 should be its last
Cobra Kai season five spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai remains one of the biggest jewels in Netflix’s crown – which is pretty impressive considering it started life as a YouTube series. Since dropping in 2018, the continuation of The Karate Kid has proven to be one of the most...
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power includes some LOTR movie actors you probably missed
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 spoilers follow. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power connects to Peter Jackson's legendary movie trilogy in a surprising number of different ways. Yes, there's that name, of course, but even with a span of centuries between the two stories, concrete links still bind them together into one grander whole.
digitalspy.com
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update
The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
digitalspy.com
Do you want Saturday night episodes and Christmas specials to return under RTD?
Conversation in the 60th thread turned to the possible return of the Christmas specials, and it made me wonder just how many people are actually hoping for the return of the Christmas specials and / or Saturday night airing for regular episodes when RTD returns, versus how many people prefer it the way it is now, or perhaps would like something different altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Millie Gibson shares the sweet souvenir she's keeping from the set following soap exit
Coronation Street is saying goodbye to Millie Gibson, as Kelly Neelan finally learns a long-buried secret and a boatload of drama unfolds. And, of course, one of the great rituals for an actor leaving a big project is to take home a little present from the set to remember everyone by – and Millie is no different.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's best ever male Villain?
He's the first villain I remember watching in real-time, and was captivated it was so good. I've seen little of Alan Bradley to truly form an opinion, and try as I might, I will never understand why Phelan is as popular as he is on here. For me, he's the epitome of a panto villain.
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters faces new legal trouble over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Naomi Walters is facing new legal trouble in her latest setback in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Naomi decided to stay in the village in order to take responsibility for her part in Nicola's trauma. While Naomi didn't take part in the attack, she admitted standing aside as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
How The Handmaid's Tale season 5 wrote out Alexis Bledel's Emily after she quit
The Handmaid’s Tale spoilers ahead. The Handmaid’s Tale season five has finally landed and it's nothing short of all-out war brewing between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski). Before the show even came back to our screens, however, we knew that we were going to be...
digitalspy.com
Now TV: rewind and fast forward
Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox's Malone family explain why they're missing so far this season
Gogglebox favourites the Malones are too busy riding the rollercoasters of Disneyland to judge TV programmes, it seems. On Instagram last weekend, dad Tom Snr took over wife Julie's account to address their absence from the sofa this series, which they've entertained us on since 2014. "Right here we are,...
digitalspy.com
NCIS boss promises serious romances in season 20
NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder has promised some serious romances in the police procedural's upcoming 20th season. The season 19 finale saw Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) share a kiss and, according to Binder, it seems like season 20 will see their relationship blossom differently from the way other romances have done on the show before.
digitalspy.com
Where is The Graham Norton Show?
Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
digitalspy.com
The Sims 4 releases another patch to address Groundhog Day bug
The Sims 4 has released another patch to fix more bugs that players have been experiencing, including 'Groundhog Day'. Following July's base game update that coincided with High School Years, Simmers have reported a variety of different glitches in the game. We've already had two patches since then: the first arrived in early August, while the second was rolled out two weeks ago.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs drug boss Victor's return as Sid weighs up difficult decision
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the return of drug dealer Victor Brothers tonight (September 14), as Sid Sumner is faced with a huge decision to make. Victor has reached out to Sid and asked for a meeting at the prison. Lizzie Chen-Williams stated that it was a bad idea, but Sid explained Victor at least deserves a chance since he had been groomed by the County Lines crime machine as well.
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 14/09/22. They Tried To Tell Us We're Too Young
Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to the midweek discussion. By the laws of probability, tonight's episode simply has to be a very, very good one, so hang on to your hats, fasten your safety belts, and prepare to be enthralled... (. Here are the spoilers to whet our appetites.
Comments / 0