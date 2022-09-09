Read full article on original website
In Memoriam: Jack Gluckman, MD
Jack Gluckman, MD, former chair of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and a Daniel Drake medalist, died Sept. 7. He was 77. Internationally respected as a head and neck surgeon, Gluckman built the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery into a top-rated...
Hoxworth CEO José Cancelas receives Hispanic Heritage Award
In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Cincinnati Bengals and LifeCenter presented José Cancelas, MD, PhD, director of Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, with a Hispanic Heritage Award in recognition of his contribution to the Hispanic and Greater Cincinnati community. LifeCenter celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage...
‘Goldilocks zone’: UC researchers seek to improve emergency care
Technology from a University of Cincinnati Venture Lab-backed startup could save lives by allowing emergency medical personnel to accurately monitor the life-saving treatment they provide. The startup, Spiritus, was founded by three UC professors — Justin Benoit, MD, Jason McMullan, MD, and Ephraim Gutmark, PhD — and Paul Bruggeman, an...
UC’s Visiting Writers Series to host an in-person return
The creative writing program at the University of Cincinnati, offered through the College of Arts and Sciences, hosts its Visiting Writers Series each semester to welcome distinguished authors to campus to read their work. Program coordinators are excited to announce that this year, the series will be held in-person, after...
Artists’ Books Exhibit-DAAP Library
The Robert A. Deshon and Karl J. Schlachter Library of DAAP is hosting Professor Mark Harris’s BFA “Topics in Contemporary Art-Art Criticism” class exhibit. Professor Mark Harris writes this about the exhibit:. This display of artists’ books comes from. the DAAP Library Special Collections. Last spring...
ZME Science: Cutting-edge analysis reveals modern additions to statue
ZME Science highlighted a collaboration between the University of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Art Museum to answer questions about an ancient Chinese masterpiece. UC College of Arts and Sciences assistant professor Pietro Strobbia worked with museum conservator Kelly Rectenwald and East Asia curator Hou-mei Sung to determine if portions of the museum's dancing horse sculpture were authentic or added at a later date.
“Music in the CCM Library” reconvenes! Friday, 16 September, 12:00-12:50pm
The lunchtime recital series “Music in the CCM Library” reconvenes this Friday, 16 September, 12-12:50pm. Conflicts and Meditations, performed by the OLEA chamber music ensemble, features the following works:. DISAGREE! by Miguel del Águila (b. 1957) Wave Hands Like Clouds by Owen Hopper (b. 1995) Rodeo Queen...
