Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, Donates Two Beverly Hills Homes Worth $55 Million to Charity

Mackenzie Scott is known for her charitable endeavors, but her latest might be the most unorthodox one yet.

Scott is donating two Beverly Hills homes — worth a combined total of $55 million — to the California Community Foundation to support the nonprofit's affordable housing and immigrant integration initiatives.

According to records, Scott donated the houses to the foundation on July 29. She received the homes in her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"This discretionary gift will allocate 90% of sale proceeds to the Foundation's affordable housing grantmaking," the CCF said in a release regarding Scott's donation. "The remaining funds will be allocated by CCF to support its immigrant integration program to advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home."

The organization called Scott's efforts "transformative."

This marks the second major donation the philanthropist and novelist has given to the CCF, following a $20 million donation in 2021 to help establish the LA Arts Endowment Fund.

The compound has two homes, a main 12,000-square-foot mansion, and a 4,500-square-foot ranch-style guest house.

Both homes have a combined 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, a pool, and a tennis court. It was originally purchased for $37 million.

In 2019, Scott pledged to donate the majority of her wealth to philanthropic efforts via the Giving Pledge, an initiative where many of the world's billionaires have agreed to donate the majority of their wealth to charity by the end of their lifetimes or via their wills.

Scott's net worth to date is an estimated $32 billion.