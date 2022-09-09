ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

King Charles III to be officially proclaimed monarch

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDTir_0hozt5Pq00

King Charles III is set to be officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday morning, two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles, 73, became king upon his mother’s death Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Friday, he announced that his eldest son, Prince William, and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, will be prince and princess of Wales.

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he has not yet spoken to King Charles III following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“I know him,” he said Friday afternoon at Ohio’s Columbus International Airport. “I haven’t spoken to him. I did not call him yet.”

He also confirmed that he plans to attend Elizabeth’s funeral. Arrangements have not yet been made public.

Update 2:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: The first official public singing of “God Save the King” marked the end Friday of a ceremony to remember Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The song had been sung as “God Save the Queen” during the queen’s reign.

With her passing, several changes are coming to the United Kingdom.

Original report: Charles will be proclaimed king during a meeting of the Accession Council at 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. EDT) Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace officials. The council includes members of the Privy Council, who advise the British monarch, and other officials.

The ceremony will be televised, according to The Guardian.

On Friday, Charles made his first public address as king and vowed to continue his mother’s “lifelong service.”

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory,” he said. “I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why isn’t Harry wearing his military uniform at queen’s services?

Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform during services for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to his spokesperson. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen’s state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.
POLITICS
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Royal family attends vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

Royal family attends vigil for Queen Elizabeth II The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
AFP

Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin

Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London. Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
TheDailyBeast

‘Women Talking’ Is Toronto’s Buzziest, Most Devastating Film

An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, which itself was inspired by real events, Women Talking is a story about misogynistic tyranny and terror that recalls The Handmaid’s Tale—except for the fact that it takes place not in a dystopian world but, depressingly, our own. Set in a cloistered Mennonite community wracked by male monstrousness, writer/director Sarah Polley’s first fictional feature since 2011’s Take This Waltz is a wrenching drama about freedom, faith, abuse, autonomy, responsibility and survival, all of which it tackles with patience and poignancy. There’s weight to its stillness, heartbreak in its communal...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Monarch#Uk#Balmoral Castle#St Paul#The Accession Council#The Privy Council#Tel
102.5 The Bone

'Conspiracyland' podcast: The Strange Story of Havana Syndrome

“The Strange Story of Havana Syndrome,” a “Conspiracyland” podcast hosted by Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff, is an investigation into the baffling medical ailments— headaches, dizziness, extreme fatigue and even brain injuries — that have been reported by more than 1,100 American diplomats and intelligence agents in recent years. These symptoms, which have confounded U.S. intelligence and diplomatic officials, are collectively known as Havana syndrome because they first surfaced in Cuba more than five years ago, though they have since been reported all over the world. What and who was causing them, however, remains a mystery. As “Conspiracyland” documents, the reports about Havana syndrome were used as a political lever to upend U.S.-Cuba relations: They set off a chain of events that led the Trump administration to reverse President Obama's efforts to normalize relations with the island nation, a rollback that has continued under President Biden. It also has led to a spate of news stories suggesting that these health ailments were the result of targeted microwave attacks by a foreign power, with the Russian intelligence services under the control of Vladimir Putin considered the leading candidate. But as “Conspiracyland” reveals, the real story of Havana syndrome is starting to look very different than it did at the time.
HEALTH
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy