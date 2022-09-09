Read full article on original website
Comparisons Between The National Football League And NCAA Football
Sports is the best entertainment medium, and almost everyone loves watching various sports. In addition, sports are a sign of fitness, enthusiasm, and determination to create strategies. Football is probably the most loved game in the world, with billions of fans. Even the countries which do not consider playing in...
Fantasy Football Injury News: George Kittle groin injury, could he be out week 2?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about George Kittle’s groin injury and discusses his likelihood of being able to play this Week. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans!This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Fantasy Football Injury News: Allen Lazard Injury update, is he worth starting right away?
Dr. Jesse Morse revisits Allen Lazard’s injury and discusses when he might be back. When he does come back is he worth starting right away? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans!This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.Over 400 pages are filled with injury risk scores for over 200 players, in-depth player profiles with videos, data-backed studies, team medical staff reviews, rankings, sleepers, players to avoid, players to target and so much more. Draft with it or draft against it! Only $24.99 Available on: www.TFDInjuryDraftguide.com.
How To Avoid Drafting A Bust In Fantasy Football
Every fantasy football manager hopes their first and second selections of players will be a home run. However, uncertainties such as injuries often puncture many drafters’ hope. Now, injuries are inevitable. But staying on top of the players’ injury updates and team newsmay be an excellent way to avoid being caught up in the consequences of an injury blow.
The Most Talented Young Players in the NFL
Clubs spend the off-season scouting for young talents who will rise to stardom and bring glory to their team. Across the league, young stars are essential due to their speed, athleticism, and team-friendly contracts. Young talents saturate the NFL every year seeking drafts, but how do clubs recognize the real deal? This article follows a standard to distinguish young players who might be the next big thing in NFL line history. The footballers must be players who trumped the league with their output and elite abilities. Additionally, they must be 25 years or below as of the first week of the 2022 season. Players above 25 are not considered young stars. So, you won’t find such names on this review.
Fantasy Football Injury Update: Chris Godwin Injury Update, Did his ACL recovery lead to his hamstring injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse explains how Bucs WR Chris Godwin’s ACL recovery could’ve led to a hamstring injury. How long will he be out? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball, and betting fans!. This...
Fantasy Football Injury News: Dak Prescott Injury Update, What does this mean going forward?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the fractured thumb injury to Dak Prescott and what this means going forward. How long will he be out? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball, and betting fans!. This is the...
2023 NFL Draft Diamond Scouting Report: Jacquez Jones, LB, Kentucky
Games Watched: FLUN (’21), GAUN (’21), KYLO (’21), @FLUN (’22) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2021 12 GP, 12 GS, 86 Tkls, 3.5 TFL, .5 Sack, 1 FF, 5 PBU, 1 INT (missed bowl game due to foot injury) 2020 @ MSUN 9 GP, 9...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Abraham Beauplan, LB, Marshall
DOB, Class Yr2-3-2000, RS Sr. Honors/Captainship2021 First Team All-Conference USA. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starter at ILB. A very good and effective run defender who isn’t asked to rush the passer very much but displays strong skills v. run to add value to a pro team. Against the run, he is very good. Possesses very good instincts, flows to the ball very well, and consistently takes good angles to ball carriers. Can read and react and takes no wasted movements getting from point A to point B. Would love to see him on special teams/kickoff coverage. Good range and pursuit, can chase down ball carriers, and get downhill in a hurry. Flashes ability to be a big hitter. Highly productive tackler who can wrap up. Can step up, fill gaps and make tackles behind the LOS. Shows a promising ability to shed blocks and use his hands to ward off blockers. Will occasionally whiff and sometimes falls down in space; at times leads with his head, causing him to miss, but in the games viewed racked up tackles and was around the ball. As a pass rusher, he is average, but the team didn’t use him to pressure the QB often-that area of his game needs further evaluation. When he was used as a pass rusher, he got locked up one-on-one and stopped his feet on contact. Can be slow to punch through gaps and reach the QB. Listed at 227- has a slight frame with a thin lower half; could add strength and bulk in an NFL weight and nutrition program. Played both OLB and ILB in JUCO, so versatility could add additional value.
Fantasy Football Injury News: Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update
Dr. Jesse Morse explains two problematic injuries on the Chiefs three days before their Thursday Night game against the Chargers. What does this mean? How will these two fare? Dr., Morse breaks it down. This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kelle Sanders, OLB, UAB
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GP, 10 Starts, 12 Solo, 28 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 2 SCK, 1 PBU. Kelle is an athletic edge rusher who plays for UAB in their base 3-4 defense. He primarily lines up on the edge as a stand-up OLB and occasionally plays inside with a hand in the dirt at a 4i. He has elite height with above average arm length, but poor weight and a thin frame. He has good AA. Plays faster than his 40 time and has a really quick get off. Good speed off the edge and in pursuit. Good agility and COD ability. Good lateral movement ability. Covers RPO’s really well. Against the pass, he wins with speed and length. Has good bend to get around the edge and into the backfield. Does an adequate job using his length and plays with ok leverage. Doesn’t have much in the way of a bull rush. Has adequate hand usage. Really struggles if he doesn’t win initially with speed. He doesn’t have great strength and struggles to shed blocks at times. Occasionally drops back into coverage and does an adequate job. Against the run, he does a good job setting the edge. Does well against any runs to the outside. Reads RPO’s well and is athletic enough to make plays on the outside against outside zones and RPO’s. His speed and lateral agility occasionally allow him to make plays inside, but overall lacks the strength to work his way down line on inside running plays. Overall is a good run defender due to his good AA.
A new rookie has emerged as the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Before the season began many bettors believed that Kenny PIckett and George Pickens were going to be the odds favorites to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but those odds have changed after week 1 of the NFL. There is a new favorite and that man is Jahan...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
Honors/Captainship2022 Butkus Award and Lott Trophy Watchlist. Games WatchedOHBG, @ALUN, @GAUN, INPU (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GP, 11 GS, 128 Tkls, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 PD. 20209 GP, 28 Tkls, 1 TFL. 20194 GP, 7 Tkls, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PD. 201811...
Fantasy Football Injury News: Alvin Kamara Injury update, how serious is his rib injury
Dr. Jesse Morse describes how Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may have affected his play in Week 1. He gives a few thoughts on what this means for Week 2 and beyond. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans!
Doctors seem very optimistic after Dak Prescott surgery
Mike McCarthy addressed the media today concerning the injury to their star quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys gunslinger underwent surgery on his right thumb and the doctors are very optimistic. “Everybody feels good about the surgery. Doctors are very optimistic” after the surgery,” McCarthy said. Prescott injured his...
Fantasy Football Injury News: Breaking down the pec injury to Steelers DE T.J. Watt ￼
Sports Medicine Doctor Dr. Jesse Morse, explains the pec injury to T.J. Watt and offers what his treatment could be and when he might be able to return. This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL Transactions for September 12, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bears signed OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to their PS. Bengals signed LS Cal Adomitis to their active roster. Jaguars signed DL Corey Peters and OL James Murray to their PS. Jaguars released LB Grant Morgan and OL Nick Ford from their PS. Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders placed...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dorian Miles, WR, Missouri Valley College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Outside of my love for simply playing football, I think my love for LEARNING the sport makes me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. I believe I’m talented, yes, but the game of football requires more than just brute strength or breathtaking speed. Football requires a level of thought that goes unnoticed to most of its viewers, and although I think my talent speaks for itself I believe my ambition to learn and perfect my craft through the knowledge of the game makes me a top prospect at the wide receiver position in the next upcoming draft.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Junior Fehoko, DE, San Jose State
Honors/CaptainshipFirst Team All-Mountain West Selection (2020, 2021) Games WatchedWk 1 vs SUU, Wk 2 @ USC, Wk 3 @ Hawaii, Wk 6 @ Colorado State, Wk 9 vs Wyoming. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202136 Tkls,12.5 Tfls, 9 SKs, 13 QB HTs, 35 HUs, 5 BPs. 202036 Tkls, 12.5...
