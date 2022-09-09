DOB, Class Yr2-3-2000, RS Sr. Honors/Captainship2021 First Team All-Conference USA. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starter at ILB. A very good and effective run defender who isn’t asked to rush the passer very much but displays strong skills v. run to add value to a pro team. Against the run, he is very good. Possesses very good instincts, flows to the ball very well, and consistently takes good angles to ball carriers. Can read and react and takes no wasted movements getting from point A to point B. Would love to see him on special teams/kickoff coverage. Good range and pursuit, can chase down ball carriers, and get downhill in a hurry. Flashes ability to be a big hitter. Highly productive tackler who can wrap up. Can step up, fill gaps and make tackles behind the LOS. Shows a promising ability to shed blocks and use his hands to ward off blockers. Will occasionally whiff and sometimes falls down in space; at times leads with his head, causing him to miss, but in the games viewed racked up tackles and was around the ball. As a pass rusher, he is average, but the team didn’t use him to pressure the QB often-that area of his game needs further evaluation. When he was used as a pass rusher, he got locked up one-on-one and stopped his feet on contact. Can be slow to punch through gaps and reach the QB. Listed at 227- has a slight frame with a thin lower half; could add strength and bulk in an NFL weight and nutrition program. Played both OLB and ILB in JUCO, so versatility could add additional value.

