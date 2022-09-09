ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence

Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

Man killed at Homewood ATM identified

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Person found dead from gunshot wounds near Homewood bank's ATM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A person was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a Homewood bank Sunday. The Homewood Police Department (HPD) reported officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 325 West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. Officers found a male down on the ground near a 'stand alone...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective's capital murder case

Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 6:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs to investigate a single vehicle wreck. On the scene, deputies encountered a motorcycle that left the roadway and crashed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, robbed in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BRIGHTON, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Identity of body confirmed

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

