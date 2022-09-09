Read full article on original website
Related
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence
Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown
State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat
Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed at Homewood ATM identified
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
Center Point woman shot in drive-by in
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
Bessemer man shot, killed over weekend identified
A 29-year-old Bessemer man shot and killed over the weekend has been identified.
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Trussville Walmart closes temporarily as police search for 2 masked men with guns
The Trussville Walmart was temporarily closed on Saturday night after police received a report of two armed men behaving in a threatening way at the store. The Trussville Police Department responded to the Walmart Supercenter, 5919 Trussville Crossings Parkway, around 7:09 p.m., after receiving a call about two men wearing ski masks with weapons, said Lt. Clint Riner.
wvtm13.com
Person found dead from gunshot wounds near Homewood bank's ATM
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A person was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a Homewood bank Sunday. The Homewood Police Department (HPD) reported officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 325 West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. Officers found a male down on the ground near a 'stand alone...
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case
Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 6:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs to investigate a single vehicle wreck. On the scene, deputies encountered a motorcycle that left the roadway and crashed.
29-year-old man celebrating his birthday killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Ensley community
A drive-by shooting in an Ensley neighborhood Sunday left a man dead on his 29th birthday. The homicide was one of two in Birmingham this weekend, and one of three countywide that took place on Sunday. The other Birmingham homicide took place Friday night. In today’s incident, the city’s gunfire...
Tuscaloosa Police Arrest Man Who May Have Used Drill to Rob Same Store 5 Times
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man they believe armed himself with a cordless drill and robbed the same area convenience store five times in 16 months. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers have responded to armed robberies at the Family Dollar Store on 14th Street five times since last spring.
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Man shot, robbed in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
Alleged Alabama church shooter still holds active gun dealers’ license
Robert Findlay Smith, a man charged with capital murder in the shooting death of three people inside an Alabama church, still holds an active federal license to deal firearms, records show.
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
The West Alabama Watchman
Identity of body confirmed
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 1