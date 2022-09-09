ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment

Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
TODAY.com

Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall

Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh

King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
TODAY.com

Prince Harry, Princess Anne pay moving tributes to the queen

Thousands lined the streets with an outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth as she began her final journey back to London. Prince Harry released his first statement since her passing and in a powerful moment, Princess Anne honored her mother with an emotional final curtsey.Sept. 12, 2022.
TODAY.com

Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London

Thousands paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace for the last time. Her family gathered for one final evening to mourn her in private before a procession to Westminster Hall Wednesday. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from London.Sept. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com

Watch: Procession for Queen Elizabeth departs from Buckingham Palace

Members of the royal family depart from Buckingham Palace behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as they make way for Westminster Hall. Princes William and Harry are among the royals in the procession, evoking a scene similar to that of Princess Diana’s funeral. Sept. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com

Jenna gives details on her trip to Scotland right before Queen Elizabeth died

Jenna Bush Hager recently witnessed what she now refers to as a piece of “living history” play out right before her eyes. On Sept. 7, just one day before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jenna was in Ayrshire, Scotland, and dined with King Charles III — on the very last night he would be called Prince Charles.
