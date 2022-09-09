Read full article on original website
Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment
Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall
Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh
King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
Prince Harry explains why he won’t wear his military uniform at the queen’s funeral
Prince Harry will not wear military attire when he attends the funeral for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. People should not expect to see him in his military uniform for any event honoring the queen’s life, either. “Prince Harry The...
Princess Anne: A closer look at Queen Elizabeth's only daughter
Princess Anne has been quietly carrying out her royal duties for years. This week, she broke ground as the first woman to stand vigil over a monarch's coffin. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Sept. 14, 2022.
Prince Harry, Princess Anne pay moving tributes to the queen
Thousands lined the streets with an outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth as she began her final journey back to London. Prince Harry released his first statement since her passing and in a powerful moment, Princess Anne honored her mother with an emotional final curtsey.Sept. 12, 2022.
Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London
Thousands paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace for the last time. Her family gathered for one final evening to mourn her in private before a procession to Westminster Hall Wednesday. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from London.Sept. 14, 2022.
Watch: Procession for Queen Elizabeth departs from Buckingham Palace
Members of the royal family depart from Buckingham Palace behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as they make way for Westminster Hall. Princes William and Harry are among the royals in the procession, evoking a scene similar to that of Princess Diana’s funeral. Sept. 14, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
Jenna gives details on her trip to Scotland right before Queen Elizabeth died
Jenna Bush Hager recently witnessed what she now refers to as a piece of “living history” play out right before her eyes. On Sept. 7, just one day before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jenna was in Ayrshire, Scotland, and dined with King Charles III — on the very last night he would be called Prince Charles.
The new line of succession: Where the royal family members stand
With the queen’s death, the line of succession has shifted entirely and more members of the royal family have stepped into the limelight. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
King Charles’ staff told during queen’s mourning period that they could lose their jobs
Dozens of household staff who served King Charles III while he was heir to Britain’s throne have been told they could lose their jobs, according to one of the United Kingdom’s leading labor unions, which called the move “heartless.”. Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death...
Twitter users want Britain to return the Kohinoor diamond. Here’s what to know about its turbulent history.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond — one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Conversations about the diamond — also spelled Koh-i-noor — which...
Officials ask people to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside palace as tribute to queen
British officials are asking fans of Queen Elizabeth II to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace as a tribute to the late monarch. The queen, who died on Sept. 8, once took part in a sketch with Paddington Bear as part of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. In...
