ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

YG Reveals His Top 5 West Coast Rappers Of All Time

YG has named his Mount Rushmore of West Coast rappers as part of an adorable interview with Jazzy’s World TV. The Compton rapper was willingly cornered by Jazzy right before stepping out onto the Governors Ball stage in Queens, New York back in June. When asked to share his...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison

Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Boldy James
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Pusha T
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Lloyd Banks
Person
J. Cole
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West, Drake & Kendrick Lamar Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

Atlanta, GA – The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations have arrived with Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack. According to a press release, Drake earned 14 nominations in categories such as Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year (Certified Lover Boy) and Best Live Performer.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rapper#Over Top#Lloyd Banks Checks#The Rap Radar Podcast#G Unit
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock: Instagram Post 'May Have' Led To His Death, Police Say

Los Angeles, CA – An Instagram post tagging PnB Rock’s location “may have” contributed to his death, police have said. The Philadelphia rapper, 30, was gunned down in broad daylight during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday (September 12).
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Addresses Rumors 50 Cent Gave His 'Power Book II' Role To Method Man

T.I. has provided some insight into his current relationship with 50 Cent, almost a year after challenging him to a Verzuz battle. Speaking to former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson during a recent episode of his Get Yo Ass Up! podcast, Tip was asked about a rumor he was replaced by Method Man for a role in Power Book II: Ghost.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Drake, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & More Mourn PnB Rock's Death Following Fatal Shooting

Tributes to PnB Rock have poured in from across the Hip Hop community in the wake of his tragic death. The Philadelphia rapper — best known for hits like “Fleek,” “Selfish” and “Everyday We Lit” — was fatally shot during a robbery at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12), according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 30 years old.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HipHopDX.com

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Died, Family Issues Statement

Los Angeles, CA – R&B singer Jesse Powell, who shot to fame in the late ’90s with “You” and the gold-selling album Bout It, has passed away. According to an Instagram post from his younger sister, Tamara Powell of the R&B duo Trina & Tamara, the 51-year-old died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday (September 13). No cause of death has been revealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs Wants ‘Sit-Down’ With Akademiks: ‘We’d Probably Be Cool’

Freddie Gibbs is again bringing up his longtime rival Akademiks, this time during a Funk Flex freestyle on the DJ’s popular Hot 97 radio show. Flex shared a clip from the aftermath of the freestyle where he tried to gather himself after the heat Gibbs delivered. He asked about the lines Gibbs had for Akademiks in which Flex implied weren’t as bad as what he said about R. Kelly.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy