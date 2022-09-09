Tributes to PnB Rock have poured in from across the Hip Hop community in the wake of his tragic death. The Philadelphia rapper — best known for hits like “Fleek,” “Selfish” and “Everyday We Lit” — was fatally shot during a robbery at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12), according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 30 years old.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO