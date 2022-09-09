Read full article on original website
YG Reveals His Top 5 West Coast Rappers Of All Time
YG has named his Mount Rushmore of West Coast rappers as part of an adorable interview with Jazzy’s World TV. The Compton rapper was willingly cornered by Jazzy right before stepping out onto the Governors Ball stage in Queens, New York back in June. When asked to share his...
Lupe Fiasco Breaks Down JAY-Z's 'GOD DID' Verse, Says It's 'Absolutely Not' His Best
EXCLUSIVE – Lupe Fiasco has shared his thoughts on JAY-Z‘s much lauded “GOD DID” verse, explaining that the Brooklyn legend’s catalog is too deep for the DJ Khaled feature to be considered among his best. Speaking to HipHopDX, the Chicago rapper prefaced his opinion about...
Symba Confronts Funk Flex Over 2Pac Disrespect During Hot 97 Freestyle
Symba has come to 2Pac’s defense over Funkmaster Flex’s disparaging remarks made about the late rap icon. The Bay Area native paid a visit to Hot 97’s headquarters in New York this week, where he was invited to showcase his highly-touted lyrical talents for the long-serving DJ.
Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison
Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
Kanye West, Drake & Kendrick Lamar Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
Atlanta, GA – The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations have arrived with Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack. According to a press release, Drake earned 14 nominations in categories such as Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year (Certified Lover Boy) and Best Live Performer.
6ix9ine Makes Callous Joke About PnB Rock's Shooting Death, Twitter Explodes
6ix9ine historically breaks his social media silence when a rapper passes away – and PnB Rock’s tragic death is no exception. The controversial rapper became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (September 13) after he made a callous joke at PnB Rock’s expense. Taking to his Instagram...
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party
Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
PnB Rock: Instagram Post 'May Have' Led To His Death, Police Say
Los Angeles, CA – An Instagram post tagging PnB Rock’s location “may have” contributed to his death, police have said. The Philadelphia rapper, 30, was gunned down in broad daylight during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday (September 12).
Meek Mill Responds To Rumors He’s Dating Moneybagg Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher
New York, NY – Meek Mill has shut down rumors that he’s dating Moneybagg Yo’s ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher. Fans noticed Meek and Ari posting from a similar location while moving around New York City for Fashion Week, but the Philly rapper was quick to put an end to the social media speculation on Monday (September 12).
Ice-T Says He’s ‘Done Explaining L.A. Gang Culture’ Following PnB Rock’s Death
Ice-T has said he’s done elaborating on Los Angeles gang culture in the wake of PnB Rock’s fatal shooting. The Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. He was 30 years old.
T.I. Addresses Rumors 50 Cent Gave His 'Power Book II' Role To Method Man
T.I. has provided some insight into his current relationship with 50 Cent, almost a year after challenging him to a Verzuz battle. Speaking to former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson during a recent episode of his Get Yo Ass Up! podcast, Tip was asked about a rumor he was replaced by Method Man for a role in Power Book II: Ghost.
Drake, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & More Mourn PnB Rock's Death Following Fatal Shooting
Tributes to PnB Rock have poured in from across the Hip Hop community in the wake of his tragic death. The Philadelphia rapper — best known for hits like “Fleek,” “Selfish” and “Everyday We Lit” — was fatally shot during a robbery at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12), according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 30 years old.
Ramsey Lewis, Jazz Pianist Sampled By Fugees, A Tribe Called Quest & More, Has Died
Chicago, IL – Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz pianist, has reportedly passed away at 87. According to a Facebook post shared to his page, the Grammy Award-winning artist died “peacefully” at his Chicago home on Monday morning (September 12). No cause of death was given. A statement from...
Lloyd Thanks Diddy For 'R&B Is Dead' Proclamation: 'All Eyes Are Now On Us'
EXCLUSIVE – Lloyd is the latest artist to weigh in on Diddy’s recent comments about R&B being dead, telling HipHopDX that he’s thankful the Bad Boy mogul kicked off the conversation. In August, Puff hosted an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got...
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Died, Family Issues Statement
Los Angeles, CA – R&B singer Jesse Powell, who shot to fame in the late ’90s with “You” and the gold-selling album Bout It, has passed away. According to an Instagram post from his younger sister, Tamara Powell of the R&B duo Trina & Tamara, the 51-year-old died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday (September 13). No cause of death has been revealed.
Freddie Gibbs Wants ‘Sit-Down’ With Akademiks: ‘We’d Probably Be Cool’
Freddie Gibbs is again bringing up his longtime rival Akademiks, this time during a Funk Flex freestyle on the DJ’s popular Hot 97 radio show. Flex shared a clip from the aftermath of the freestyle where he tried to gather himself after the heat Gibbs delivered. He asked about the lines Gibbs had for Akademiks in which Flex implied weren’t as bad as what he said about R. Kelly.
