Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Alzheimer Disease and the Evolving Treatment Landscape
Alzheimer disease (AD) is an irreversible, progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to issues with language, memory, the ability to care for oneself, geographical disorientation, and executive function or thinking skills that are required for daily activities. It is the leading cause of dementia among the aging population, accounting for 60% to 80% of dementia cases, and is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.1-3 Not only does AD disrupt the regular lifestyle of an individual, it can also progress to a complete loss of independence, requiring all of the individual’s needs to be met by caregivers, and oftentimes leads to institutionalization.3.
ajmc.com
Novel Therapies for SMA Have Changed the Way Patients Are Classified, Dr Vamshi Rao Explained
The new therapies for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) have had such a profound impact on disease trajectory that classification terminology has been changed, said Vamshi Rao, MD, attending physician, Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and assistant professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Novel disease-modifying therapies for spinal muscular atrophy...
ajmc.com
Systemic Review, Survey of Physicians Provide Insight on Targeted Therapy Use in SSc-ILD
Data from a literature review of 41 studies were analyzed and subsequently leveraged to create a survey among physicians on the use of 4 targeted therapies in systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). For the first time, researchers have conducted a systemic literature review of targeted treatments for systemic sclerosis-interstitial lung...
ajmc.com
Ruxolitinib Cream Linked With Rapid Reduction of Itch in Atopic Dermatitis
Significantly more patients given ruxolitinib cream vs vehicle demonstrated rapid improvements in itch that were sustained over time. Ruxolitinib cream was associated with significantly rapid and sustained reduction in itch among patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), according to study findings published recently in Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.
RELATED PEOPLE
ajmc.com
Risk Factors for CRS Plus Asthma Differ Among Younger vs Older Patients
Risk factors as predictors of asthma prevalence among a cohort of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), as they related to age, were evaluated by clinical investigators from the College of Medicine at Korea University. In this study that evaluated potential risk factors associated with comorbid chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and...
ajmc.com
Real-world Lung Cancer Testing Rates Are Lower Than They Should Be, Says Dr Ticiana Leal
Biomarker testing should be done on all patients with an initial diagnosis of advanced nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer, but the testing rates in the real world are lower than they should be, particularly for underserved or minority populations, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine.
ajmc.com
Educating Older Adults About Shared Decision-Making, Treatment Costs
FAIR Health is launching a new website this week aimed at informing older adults and their caregivers about treatment options, including tools related to cost, quality, and shared decision-making. FAIR Health is launching a new website this week aimed at informing older adults and their caregivers about treatment options, including...
ajmc.com
Dr Igor Puzanov Discusses the State of Adjuvant Therapy for Advanced Melanoma
In this interview with The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), Igor Puzanov, MD, of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Buffalo, discusses the state of treatment selection in the setting of resected advanced melanoma, why sequencing of therapies does not occur in the setting of adjuvant therapy, and best practices to keep in mind for patient education and managing their treatment-related toxicities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
ajmc.com
Relationship Found Between Sleep Patterns and Clinically Relevant Depression
This new study has found that patients with short and long sleep duration had higher risks of clinically relevant depression. A new study has found that certain sleep patterns may be associated with an increased risk of clinically relevant depression (CRD), according to findings published in Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences.
ajmc.com
CAR-T Cell Therapy a Story of Opportunities and Challenges in MM
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies may help patients with otherwise refractory cases of multiple myeloma, but patients must overcome significant hurdles to access the therapy. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have significant potential to change the treatment landscape for patients with multiple myeloma (MM), but a new review...
ajmc.com
Hospital Dramatically Decreased CDI With 2 Interventions
Simply adding an admission screening question and a 2-step testing algorithm sharply decreased the number of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) in the year after implementing the interventions. Implementing a simple admission screening question and a 2-step testing algorithm dramatically decreased incidence of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) at a hospital, according...
Comments / 0