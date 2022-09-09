Read full article on original website
“History”: Thousands come for last glimpse of queen
LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Which footballers have played alongside both father and son?
“When Bobby Clark came on for Liverpool against Bournemouth it meant that James Milner has played alongside a father (Lee Clark at Newcastle) and son (Bobby). How many other players have played alongside a parent and child in their career?” asks Gregg Bakowski. “I’m guessing some Iceland players will get the ball rolling.”
UK Soccer Record Smashed As 13-Year-Old Christopher Atherton Makes Senior Debut
Atherton, aged 13 years and 329 days, is now the youngest player in the history of UK soccer after making his senior debut for Northern Irish side Glenavon on Tuesday.
'It's Changed Now' - Former Liverpool Striker Makes Manchester United Transfer Dig
Ex Liverpool Striker Michael Owen has aimed criticism at Manchester United and the club's transfer's in recent years claiming the Anfield side have done better in the market.
