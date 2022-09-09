ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

“History”: Thousands come for last glimpse of queen

LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial.
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Pennsylvania State
UPI News

On This Day: Princess Grace of Monaco dies in car crash

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1901, U.S. President William McKinley died of wounds inflicted by an assassin eight days earlier. He was succeeded by Vice President Theodore Roosevelt. In 1920, the first live radio dance music was broadcast, carried by a Detroit station and featuring...
The Independent

Thailand court to rule on Sept. 30 if PM Prayuth must quit

Thailand’s Constitutional Court will rule on Sept. 30 whether suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has already served eight years in office and must resign.Prayuth, then the Thai army commander, led a coup that ousted an elected government eight years ago, and critics who contend he came to power illegitimately say he has exceeded the term limit set by a 2017 constitution.The court last month suspended Prayuth as prime minister pending its ruling on a petition signed by 171 members of the House of Representatives. The nine-member court said Wednesday it had sufficient witnesses and evidence to proceed to a...
The Independent

Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, Ministry of Defence says

Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to source equipment from North Korea and Iran as the impacts of sanctions and military losses in Ukraine bite, defence experts believe.British defence intelligence analysts think that Moscow is “increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states” as its own stockpiles are depleted.An update published by the UK’s Ministry of Defence pointed to claims that Ukrainian forces had shot down an Iranian-made drone as evidence of Moscow’s use of systems sourced from Tehran.Iranian attack UAV Shahed-136, eliminated by the #UAarmy near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.🇷🇺 and 🇮🇷: A perfect union of two despots.📷 @kms_d4k pic.twitter.com/M7sQ9PX1hJ— Defense...
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Accounts of torture emerge as Russia retreats from key region

As Ukraine sets its sights on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas.A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.He told the outlet that the occupiers turned off the building’s noisy ventilation system “so everyone could hear how people scream when they are shocked with electricity”."They made me hold...
