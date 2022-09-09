As Ukraine sets its sights on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas.A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.He told the outlet that the occupiers turned off the building’s noisy ventilation system “so everyone could hear how people scream when they are shocked with electricity”."They made me hold...

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO