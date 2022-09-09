Read full article on original website
A London diaspora district remembers a queen — ambivalently
LONDON (AP) — In a church in a West London district known locally as Little India, a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II lies open. Five days after the monarch’s passing, few have signed their names. The congregation of 300 is made up largely of the South...
John Oliver's Jabs At Queen Elizabeth Are Cut From U.K. Version Of His Show
British broadcaster Sky was criticized online for scrapping the jokes.
“History”: Thousands come for last glimpse of queen
LONDON (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin before her burial.
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
On This Day: Princess Grace of Monaco dies in car crash
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1901, U.S. President William McKinley died of wounds inflicted by an assassin eight days earlier. He was succeeded by Vice President Theodore Roosevelt. In 1920, the first live radio dance music was broadcast, carried by a Detroit station and featuring...
The sovereign’s wealth: UK royal family’s finances – explained
The holdings of the crown estate, Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall, together worth £17bn
I have felt the suspicious glare of the police – the way Black Britons are treated is a disgrace | Franklyn Addo
The Chris Kaba shooting once again raises questions about how the justice system sees us, says community activist and musician Franklyn Addo
Thailand court to rule on Sept. 30 if PM Prayuth must quit
Thailand’s Constitutional Court will rule on Sept. 30 whether suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has already served eight years in office and must resign.Prayuth, then the Thai army commander, led a coup that ousted an elected government eight years ago, and critics who contend he came to power illegitimately say he has exceeded the term limit set by a 2017 constitution.The court last month suspended Prayuth as prime minister pending its ruling on a petition signed by 171 members of the House of Representatives. The nine-member court said Wednesday it had sufficient witnesses and evidence to proceed to a...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘almost certainly’ getting weapons from Iran and North Korea; Kyiv aims to consolidate gains
Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK; Zelenskiy says ‘stabilisation’ ongoing in regained territory
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, Ministry of Defence says
Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to source equipment from North Korea and Iran as the impacts of sanctions and military losses in Ukraine bite, defence experts believe.British defence intelligence analysts think that Moscow is “increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states” as its own stockpiles are depleted.An update published by the UK’s Ministry of Defence pointed to claims that Ukrainian forces had shot down an Iranian-made drone as evidence of Moscow’s use of systems sourced from Tehran.Iranian attack UAV Shahed-136, eliminated by the #UAarmy near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.🇷🇺 and 🇮🇷: A perfect union of two despots.📷 @kms_d4k pic.twitter.com/M7sQ9PX1hJ— Defense...
Ukraine war - live: Accounts of torture emerge as Russia retreats from key region
As Ukraine sets its sights on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas.A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.He told the outlet that the occupiers turned off the building’s noisy ventilation system “so everyone could hear how people scream when they are shocked with electricity”."They made me hold...
