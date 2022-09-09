Read full article on original website
King Charles, William and Harry to accompany Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession to see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Redundancies for King Charles’s staff during mourning period ‘heartless’, says union
Up to 100 employees of Clarence House received notification they could lose job following accession to throne
Will King Charles rule for a long time? What we know about his health
With the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes are on King Charles III, who becomes monarch at 73 — an age when most people are already years into their retirement. It can be a demanding job with daily official engagements, lots of travel and non-stop meetings...
Prince Harry, Princess Anne pay moving tributes to the queen
Thousands lined the streets with an outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth as she began her final journey back to London. Prince Harry released his first statement since her passing and in a powerful moment, Princess Anne honored her mother with an emotional final curtsey.Sept. 12, 2022.
Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment
Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
Queen Elizabeth's children walk behind her coffin in Edinburgh
King Charles III and other members of the royal family traveled behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession through Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. The procession followed the late monarch’s casket as it was moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth’s life was scheduled to take place.
Kate Middleton tearfully reveals how Prince Louis comforted her after queen’s death in viral video
The former Kate Middleton is seen getting emotional when talking about her children and the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a viral video shared on TikTok. The clip — taken when the Princess of Wales met with supporters outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10 — has racked up more than 2.1 million views.
Prince Harry releases first statement since Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry has released his first official statement on the passing of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “While this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings,” he writes. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 12, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.She ended her statement with the words: “To...
Healthy habits that helped Queen Elizabeth achieve extraordinary longevity
Up until last year, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was the picture of healthy longevity — she not only enjoyed an extremely long and active life, but made it to 96 without being afflicted by cancer, dementia or other health issues that can come with aging. “Queen Elizabeth was a...
Outrage as NHS cancer appointments cancelled for Queen’s funeral
A man has taken to Twitter to reveal that his wife’s breast cancer appointment has been rescheduled due to the Queen’s funeral.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96. Her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September.The date was declared a national bank holiday by King Charles III, and government guidelines have said that it’s a business’s choice whether they remain open or not.On Tuesday (13 September) a Twitter user called Matt wrote: “Wife’s breast cancer appointment cancelled Monday, which means all breast cancer appointments are cancelled on Monday.“She has a new...
Here's where Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis will live after her death
After Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, royal watchers and dog lovers everywhere had one lingering question: What would happen to her beloved pets?. The queen was known for her love of corgis (and dorgis, a crossbreed of corgis and dashchunds), as well as other animals....
Jenna gives details on her trip to Scotland right before Queen Elizabeth died
Jenna Bush Hager recently witnessed what she now refers to as a piece of “living history” play out right before her eyes. On Sept. 7, just one day before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jenna was in Ayrshire, Scotland, and dined with King Charles III — on the very last night he would be called Prince Charles.
Officials ask people to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside palace as tribute to queen
British officials are asking fans of Queen Elizabeth II to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace as a tribute to the late monarch. The queen, who died on Sept. 8, once took part in a sketch with Paddington Bear as part of her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. In...
Why Mourners Are Leaving Paddington Bears for Queen Elizabeth II
Absurd and hilarious news greets the world from London, the capital city of Insania, whose inhabitants have taken to leaving Paddington figurines and marmalade sandwiches at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In what should in no way be construed as a metaphor for modern Britain, rats have taken to eating the sandwiches. Officials from the Royal Parks have now asked the great British public to stop leaving Paddington memorabilia. If that weren’t enough, the BBC announced a “special broadcast” of Paddington 2 following coverage of the queen’s funeral on Monday.How did all of this come about?...
Jenna talks dinner with Charles just hours before queen's death
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager opens up about having dinner with now King Charles and preparing to interview Camilla, now queen consort, about her book club hours before it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died.Sept. 12, 2022.
Biden to deliver 'Cancer Moonshot Initiative' speech in Boston
President Joe Biden is traveling to Boston where he will deliver a speech on the Cancer Moonshot Initiative. His administration is aiming to halve the cancer death rate over the next 25 years.Sept. 12, 2022.
Tony Blair recalls telling the queen to speak out after Diana’s death
In a revealing interview, Sir Tony Blair talks about Queen Elizabeth’s legendary reign and his rare relationship with her during his 10 years as Prime Minister. He recalls his advice to the monarch after Princess Diana’s death, saying, “she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother.”Sept. 13, 2022.
