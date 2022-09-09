ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Nick Cannon welcomes ninth baby, his first with Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon’s ninth baby has arrived! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, surprised his Instagram followers on Thursday with a black-and-white photo of his and Lanisha Cole’s first child together. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” the “All That” alum gushed of his baby girl. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the former Nickelodeon star continued. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.” The “Masked Singer” host asked his fans to “rejoice” news of his expanding family,...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Britney Spears Announces She's Quitting Music Amid Elton John Collab Success

Britney Spears informed her fans in an Instagram post that she will "probably never perform again." This announcement may be unsurprising, given all the star has been dealing with ever since her conservatorship has ended, but it is still quite ironic, given how she and Elton John just dropped their collaboration and it has been placing her back on the charts.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Demi Lovato Quits: Singer Says 'Holy Fvck' Tour Will Be Her Last: But Why?

After a successful rollout of her latest album, Demi Lovato announced that she might be retiring from touring and that the "Holy Fvck" Tour would be her last one. In the past few weeks, Demi Lovato had also been opening up to the media about her struggles in the past, particularly her sufferings as a young artist in the entertainment industry, her mental health, and even the abuses she has withered.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Timbaland Thinks FN Meka Was Executed Properly Until THIS Ruined His Career

FN Meka's name is still making rounds online a few weeks after he was dropped by his record label due to several issues. Today, rap icon Timbaland, whose specialty also includes producing Artificial Intelligence-powered music, speaks out and revealed what went wrong with the virtual rapper. In an interview with...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Talk Show Debut: 'I'm Ready To Talk'

Multi-hyphenated artist Jennifer Hudson is adding a new job description to her lengthy resume-talk show host. It seems like 2022 is a big year for Hudson, as she just received her EGOT status a few months ago, and now she just achieved one of her life-long goals of hosting her own show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
CELEBRITIES

