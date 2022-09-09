Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Sheryl Lee Ralph 2022: Here's What She Sang During Moving Emmy Speech for 'Abbot Elementary'
Sheryl Lee Ralph has been making waves on Twitter since last Monday night's 2022 Emmy Awards mainly because of two things - her well-deserved win, and her rousing speech turned into a song that has captivated the crowd at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Besting seven other comedy actresses...
Nick Cannon welcomes ninth baby, his first with Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon’s ninth baby has arrived! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, surprised his Instagram followers on Thursday with a black-and-white photo of his and Lanisha Cole’s first child together. “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” the “All That” alum gushed of his baby girl. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the former Nickelodeon star continued. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.” The “Masked Singer” host asked his fans to “rejoice” news of his expanding family,...
Lea Michele Faking COVID-19 Diagnosis? Rumor Sparks Online As Netizens Recall THIS 'Glee' Episode
Days after her highly-awaited debut at the August Wilson Theatre as Fanny Brice for "Funny Girl," Lea Michele shocked everyone with an announcement too close to the start. Lea Michele has been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and her understudy, Julie Benko, would be taking over for the show in a short while.
Britney Spears Announces She's Quitting Music Amid Elton John Collab Success
Britney Spears informed her fans in an Instagram post that she will "probably never perform again." This announcement may be unsurprising, given all the star has been dealing with ever since her conservatorship has ended, but it is still quite ironic, given how she and Elton John just dropped their collaboration and it has been placing her back on the charts.
Demi Lovato Quits: Singer Says 'Holy Fvck' Tour Will Be Her Last: But Why?
After a successful rollout of her latest album, Demi Lovato announced that she might be retiring from touring and that the "Holy Fvck" Tour would be her last one. In the past few weeks, Demi Lovato had also been opening up to the media about her struggles in the past, particularly her sufferings as a young artist in the entertainment industry, her mental health, and even the abuses she has withered.
HSMTMTS' Season 3 Finale: Disney+ 'Frozen' Premiere, Olivia Rodrigo Leaving, 'HSM4' Reunion?
The season 3 finale of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" has already come to an end and the emotions that everyone is feeling on Twitter are as many as the questions that the finale has brought about. After a seven-episode tease for the Camp Shallow Lake production of...
Timbaland Thinks FN Meka Was Executed Properly Until THIS Ruined His Career
FN Meka's name is still making rounds online a few weeks after he was dropped by his record label due to several issues. Today, rap icon Timbaland, whose specialty also includes producing Artificial Intelligence-powered music, speaks out and revealed what went wrong with the virtual rapper. In an interview with...
Juan Gabriel Tribute Shows: ‘Multi-Sensory’ Concert Starting This October--Here's What to Expect
Juan Gabriel might not be with his fans and family anymore but his legacy will forever live on especially now that his estate approved Cirque Musica to produce shows dedicated to him; what should fans expect to see at the live shows?. According to a press release issued by the...
Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Talk Show Debut: 'I'm Ready To Talk'
Multi-hyphenated artist Jennifer Hudson is adding a new job description to her lengthy resume-talk show host. It seems like 2022 is a big year for Hudson, as she just received her EGOT status a few months ago, and now she just achieved one of her life-long goals of hosting her own show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Britney Spears Cries on Camera After Drama With Kids, Christina Aguilera
Britney Spears isn't afraid to shed a few tears even on camera, knowing she'll be tagged as someone having a breakdown and because she's who she is, that could be a little dangerous. However, she maintains this crying session is more of a catharsis than a sign of sadness. On...
