It had to be a bit confusing for people flying in and out of the Des Moines International Airport on Saturday. There, on the tarmac, was the official plane of the NFL's New England Patriots. I'm sure many football fans whipped out their phones and checked the Patriot's schedule to see where they were playing on the NFL Kickoff weekend. The Pats were in Miami on Sunday, by the way. So if the Patriots played in Florida on Sunday, why was their plane in Iowa on Saturday?

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO