Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
Iowa Celebrity FINALLY Gets to Tailgate At Cy-Hawk Game [WATCH]
The matchup between Iowa State and the University of Iowa is one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire college football season. If you were out tailgating in Iowa City for the event then you probably saw a local internet celebrity out and about. He became an overnight...
GoFundMe Raising Big Money For Iowa Teen Who Admitted Killing Man
She admits that two years ago, at the age of 15, she killed a 37-year-old central Iowa man. Tuesday she received her sentence. Shortly afterward, a GoFundMe was created for her. It's raised tens of thousands of dollars. In June of 2020, Pieper Lewis of Des Moines, who is now...
Unique Golf Experience Coming to Eastern Iowa
Back in June, it was announced that a brand new Topgolf facility was being built in Des Moines and it was the first Top Golf facility to be built in the state of Iowa. By 2023 it's hopeful eastern Iowans won't have to drive as far to have the unique experience a driving range like Topgolf offers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Iowa Furniture Store is Letting Customers Drink Wine While They Shop
Have you ever spent an hour shopping for furniture and thought, "man, I could use a drink right now!"? If so, we have some good news to share!. According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, Homemakers Furniture in Urbandale has started offering a variety of alcoholic beverages to customers. The 215,000-square-foot store has a little cafe called HOMEgrounds that first opened in 2019, and now in addition to snacks and coffee, the cafe menu includes beer, wine, and seltzer!
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
Why Was The Patriots’ Team Plane in Iowa This Weekend?
It had to be a bit confusing for people flying in and out of the Des Moines International Airport on Saturday. There, on the tarmac, was the official plane of the NFL's New England Patriots. I'm sure many football fans whipped out their phones and checked the Patriot's schedule to see where they were playing on the NFL Kickoff weekend. The Pats were in Miami on Sunday, by the way. So if the Patriots played in Florida on Sunday, why was their plane in Iowa on Saturday?
Nebraska Spends an Extra $7.5 Million Just to Fire Scott Frost
The only people in Iowa who should be truly happy with their collegiate football program right now are Iowa State fans. Iowa's offense is absolutely atrocious, and I personally have no idea how they correct what's going on with Brian Ferentz and Spencer Petras still at offensive coordinator and quarterback. Northern Iowa has yet to win a game, and in the first contest of the year, they lost 48-17. Drake just lost to Division II Missouri S&T football team on Saturday, 17-14.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0