Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Is It Actually Legal In Texas For Minors To Get Drunk With Their Parents?
We all remember that one friend in high school that had the "cool mom" who would buy their teenagers beer on a Friday night. As much as I wished for it when I was young, my folks never permitted anything like that. Like most teenagers, I snuck sips of things when nobody was looking.
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to Harris County officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that seven vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on Highway 6 North in front of the Home Depot at [..]
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?
The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Houston
HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for a while Tuesday after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police. The crash happened just before noon at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Police said a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound when he crashed into a truck....
Do You Recognize These 12 Surprising Species of Texas?
West Texans are very familiar with the rattlesnakes, prairie dogs, and horny toads that frequent our neck of the woods, but you may be surprised at what other creatures are lurking across the state. Here are the most surprising critters that call Texas their home. Top 12 Unexpected Animals of...
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away. That's the only description investigators had.
9 unique fall festivals near Houston that are worth the drive
From shrimp to books to farm animals, these fall fests are an easy road trip away.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY
Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
cbs19.tv
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death
An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
Why So Many Food Recalls for Metal Fragments? The Latest.
It seems there have been a lot of recalls lately. There's a brand new recall to consider. A popular bottled Starbucks drink sold here in West Texas has been voluntarily recalled. Bottles of the delicious Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot in the 15-ounce bottles have been pulled by Pepsico, the manufacturer. According to a statement from the Food And Drug Administration, the drinks may contain metal fragments.
pearland.com
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
fox26houston.com
Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home
HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?
While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
