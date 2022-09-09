ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
KATY, TX
Explore Houston

What are pros and cons of living in Houston?

The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Houston

HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for a while Tuesday after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police. The crash happened just before noon at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Police said a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound when he crashed into a truck....
HOUSTON, TX
96.5 The Rock

Do You Recognize These 12 Surprising Species of Texas?

West Texans are very familiar with the rattlesnakes, prairie dogs, and horny toads that frequent our neck of the woods, but you may be surprised at what other creatures are lurking across the state. Here are the most surprising critters that call Texas their home. Top 12 Unexpected Animals of...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY

Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Traffic
LoneStar 92

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death

An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
96.5 The Rock

Why So Many Food Recalls for Metal Fragments? The Latest.

It seems there have been a lot of recalls lately. There's a brand new recall to consider. A popular bottled Starbucks drink sold here in West Texas has been voluntarily recalled. Bottles of the delicious Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot in the 15-ounce bottles have been pulled by Pepsico, the manufacturer. According to a statement from the Food And Drug Administration, the drinks may contain metal fragments.
TEXAS STATE
pearland.com

Looking For Their Families

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home

HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

MARY BETH MITCHELL – White Female, 69 years: Ms. Mitchell died in the 1800 block of Travis Street in Houston, TX on 08/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3298. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/94695) NARVIK FAUSTO TRENOR – White Male, 70 years: Mr....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
HOUSTON, TX
96.5 The Rock

Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?

While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
TEXAS STATE
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

