The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) is hosting the 2022 Region Roundup Sept. 19-22 , with meetings held at locations across the state. The Region Roundup meetings are open to the public and both SDCA members and nonmembers are welcome. Meetings will include a meal, followed by issue discussions, industry information and policy updates from SDCA leadership, and nominations for region leadership to serve on the SDCA Board of Directors.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO