KILGORE — Two women were arrested by Kilgore Police on Sunday night after they said the women shoplifted a store and ran over an employee’s foot during their escape. According to our news partner KETK, the women were also found to be in possession of over seven grams of meth. Police said “it’s becoming more common to find loaded syringes in the possession of meth addicts.” Field testing on the confiscated meth found the presence of fentanyl, according to officials. A customer who witnessed the theft followed the two women and called 911, and officials said dispatch then gave the information to patrol officers in the area “who converged on Thelma and Louise who appeared to be speeding out of town.” Officials said because they ran over an employee’s foot while they tried to stop the theft, they have been charged with robbery in addition to their felony possession charge. “Meth is a destroyer,” officials said. “To the dealers, KPD will seek you out and charge you accordingly. If you are dealing in the city expect a loud knock on your door soon followed by a visit of SWAT Officers.” Officials said they are withholding names due to the ongoing investigation.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO