TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation is increasing the number of people in need of help with groceries for their families and themselves. Ricky Garner is the Pastor at Bethel Bible Church’s Hope campus, and they have partnered with the East Texas Food Bank to help meet that need in their neighborhood.
Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder
TYLER – A Flint man has been indicted for a Tyler Memorial Day murder. According to our news partner KETK, 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt, and indicted Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, police said. During the altercation, the two men reportedly wrestled on the ground and Deweerdt’s girlfriend and mother of his child broke them apart, according to an affidavit. The two stood up and Henry pointed and fired his gun multiple times at Deweerdt, which put him on the ground almost immediately, the affidavit stated.
Man arrested in connection to Harrison County homicide
MARSHALL – A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a Harrison County homicide. According to our news partner KETK, Blake Edward Reddock, 31, of Avinger was found dead on the side of Hershel McCoy Road on Saturday Sept. 10, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle connected to this case was also set on fire the same day. Canton Echols, 33, of Harleton was taken into custody by law enforcement, and he has been cooperating with them, said authorities. Reddock appears to have been stabbed several times, said the sheriff’s office. His body was identified through his tattoos initially because he did not have an identification on him. Echols was charged with first-degree murder and law enforcement secured two search warrants in this case. The sheriff’s office also said there was a Facebook post shared that went viral related to this investigation. In the post, the victim’s mother shared she was worried because her son was not responding to her.
Trial set for Tyler man accused of dipping child in boiling water
TYLER – A trial date has been set for a Tyler man who was indicted after his four-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns. According to our news partner KETK, Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted Aug. 11 for first-degree felony injury to a child, and a jury trial for his case has been set for Nov. 14. According to an affidavit, Meekings originally told hospital staff at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where the child was airlifted to for their injuries, that the child had bumped into a stove and knocked over a boiling pot of water. However, a CPS worker assigned to the case claimed the burn injuries were not consistent with Meekings story, and told the Smith County Sheriff’s Office the burns were more likely from “the child being dipped in boiling water.”
Two women arrested after driving over employee following Kilgore robbery
KILGORE — Two women were arrested by Kilgore Police on Sunday night after they said the women shoplifted a store and ran over an employee’s foot during their escape. According to our news partner KETK, the women were also found to be in possession of over seven grams of meth. Police said “it’s becoming more common to find loaded syringes in the possession of meth addicts.” Field testing on the confiscated meth found the presence of fentanyl, according to officials. A customer who witnessed the theft followed the two women and called 911, and officials said dispatch then gave the information to patrol officers in the area “who converged on Thelma and Louise who appeared to be speeding out of town.” Officials said because they ran over an employee’s foot while they tried to stop the theft, they have been charged with robbery in addition to their felony possession charge. “Meth is a destroyer,” officials said. “To the dealers, KPD will seek you out and charge you accordingly. If you are dealing in the city expect a loud knock on your door soon followed by a visit of SWAT Officers.” Officials said they are withholding names due to the ongoing investigation.
Officials: Man arrested after exposing himself to woman in her home, chasing another woman
ATHENS – An Athens man was arrested last week and is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, exposing himself, and chasing down another woman as she walked and physically assaulting her, according to documents. Our news partner KETK reports the cases date to late August. Andrew David Barlow is charged with indecent assault, burglary of habitation, with intent to commit other felony, and indecent exposure. Barlow is currently free on $60,000 bond.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 64 and CR 4125. An officer-involved shooting occurred and a man died at the scene, he said. The sheriff called in the Texas Rangers to investigate, per regular policy. The deputy is on administrative leave pending conclusion of the incident. “Our prayers go out to deceased and his family and this agency as we go through this incident,” Valdez said.
