ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lxpW_0hozTCeO00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night.

Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.

We’re working to learn the identities of the deputies who were killed, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Deputies said Cook and Golden opened fire on two officers, killing them both. They have not yet been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s what we know about the suspects:

Christopher Cook:

Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Christopher Cook, whose home address was listed on the warrants at the home on Hampton Glen Court.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell obtained the warrant, which charges Cook on three counts of felony theft by receiving and three counts of misdemeanor theft by deception.

According to the warrant, in February of this year, Cook stole cash, a bracelet, ring and necklace from the victim, who was listed as Brian Golden, He then sold the items at a pawn shop, according to the warrant. It’s unclear if Brian Golden is related to the second suspect, Christopher Golden.

A previous indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows that Cook was also arrested in 2012 for breaking into two Cobb County churches with the intent to steal property, stealing two guns from another victim and breaking into his mother’s home, where he stole an iPad, a television and a computer. He was also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

It’s unclear how much time he served on those charges.

So far, Cook is not facing any charges aside from the initial theft and deception charges, although that could change. The sheriff’s office said that both men shot at the officers who were killed, one from inside a car and one from inside the house.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Christopher Golden, 30:

Booking documents show that Golden has been arrested on three counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

Both men are set to make a first appearance in court at 4 p.m. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cobb County Police Department are set to give a news conference after that appearance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 84

Guetha Noel
4d ago

because the justice system is not working, people who commit minor offense get more jail time without bond than those 2 thieves, drug dealers and 2 killers who murder those 2 officers who serve the warrant of their arrest.they should be without bond rather out of jail these 2 officers will be alive today RIP .

Reply(1)
14
Matthew Adams
4d ago

my thing is this they where taking alive. But the police killed a man im Ohio for a Vape Pen in his hand somebody help me understand this.

Reply(20)
13
Guetha Noel
4d ago

the police department should take matters seriously by providing heavy gear like vest, combat helmet face 🛡 🔰 for officers serving warrant to criminal, killers, drug dealers, thieves like those 2 cops killers. please 🙏 after this loss don't let criminals win. think about it.

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Golden
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush#Guns#Violent Crime#Channel 2 Action News#Hampton Glen Court
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘You’re gonna die tonight:’ Local man pleads guilty to attacking officers on Jan. 6

ATLANTA — Another metro Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, of Locust Grove was arrested just a few months after the riot in April 2021 and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
185K+
Followers
127K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy