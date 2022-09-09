Here’s what we know about 2 men accused in ambush killings of 2 Cobb County deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men suspected of ambushing and killing two deputies attempting to serve a warrant Thursday night.

Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden were arrested after an hourslong standoff with officers at a home in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta.

Deputies said Cook and Golden opened fire on two officers, killing them both. They have not yet been identified.

Here’s what we know about the suspects:

Christopher Cook:

Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to Christopher Cook, whose home address was listed on the warrants at the home on Hampton Glen Court.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell obtained the warrant, which charges Cook on three counts of felony theft by receiving and three counts of misdemeanor theft by deception.

According to the warrant, in February of this year, Cook stole cash, a bracelet, ring and necklace from the victim, who was listed as Brian Golden, He then sold the items at a pawn shop, according to the warrant. It’s unclear if Brian Golden is related to the second suspect, Christopher Golden.

A previous indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows that Cook was also arrested in 2012 for breaking into two Cobb County churches with the intent to steal property, stealing two guns from another victim and breaking into his mother’s home, where he stole an iPad, a television and a computer. He was also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

It’s unclear how much time he served on those charges.

So far, Cook is not facing any charges aside from the initial theft and deception charges, although that could change. The sheriff’s office said that both men shot at the officers who were killed, one from inside a car and one from inside the house.

Christopher Golden, 30:

Booking documents show that Golden has been arrested on three counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault against an officer.

Both men are set to make a first appearance in court at 4 p.m. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cobb County Police Department are set to give a news conference after that appearance.

