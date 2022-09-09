ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Ncnovembergirl
4d ago

Kudzu has both cultural and economic impacts in the US. The country loses an approximately $100 to $500 million annually on forest productivity. The cost of controlling the vine is estimated at $5,000 per 2.5 acres annually while power companies spend over $1.5 million annually to repair the damages caused by the plant. Kudzu has also invaded some of the national parks in the south threatening to diminish their historical value.

