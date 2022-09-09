Read full article on original website
Kudzu has both cultural and economic impacts in the US. The country loses an approximately $100 to $500 million annually on forest productivity. The cost of controlling the vine is estimated at $5,000 per 2.5 acres annually while power companies spend over $1.5 million annually to repair the damages caused by the plant. Kudzu has also invaded some of the national parks in the south threatening to diminish their historical value.
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
bladenonline.com
Vineyard Golf At White Lake, A New Era, New Ownership
Patricia Augustine, along with son Billy Augustine, recently took over ownership and management of Vineyard Golf At White Lake. If the past few days are any indication of what is in the future…it is going to be bright. There is a lot of activity around the course. The dead trees are being hauled off along with generally getting the course in pristine condition.
Deadly cat disease prompts Lee County to stop taking in new cats
Sanford, N.C. — Officials with the Lee County Animal Shelter announced Monday they are unable to take in anymore cats due to a deadly disease spreading that could be through their shelter. The shelter will not be able to accept cats again until Sept. 26. Feline panleukopenia, also called...
bladenonline.com
Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Dove’s BBQ
Dove’s BBQ, a family-owned-and-operated takeout restaurant that offers a variety of southern cuisine, is undergoing some major renovations in order to offer more to their customers and the community!. The Dove family is excited for the big things that are happening at their small business. The homestyle southern drive-in...
coastalreview.org
Cape Fear River advocate blasts Chemours’ expansion plans
The Bladen County-based chemical company known for releasing toxins into the Cape Fear River is looking to increase its manufacturing capacity, but opponents say that instead of expanding, the plant should be shut down. Chemours Co., a Dupont spin-off, announced its expansion plans Tuesday, citing a critical economic demand for...
Reward offered for information about Unlimited Tax fire
LUMBERTON — A $5,000 reward has been offered by the owner of the Unlimited Taxes & More building, Nejlai Mitchell, for any information l
Trash, streets, and grants dominate Rowland meeting
ROWLAND —“That was lively,” said Mayor Robert McDougald after a discussion with the attendant citizenry of Rowland on trash
borderbelt.org
As North Carolina courts work through backlog, some counties don’t have enough lawyers
This story is a collaboration between the Border Belt Independent and The Assembly. When Butch Pope walked into the old Columbus County Courthouse in Whiteville, North Carolina for the first time as a new lawyer, he had to ask a man sitting in the lobby for directions to the courtroom. Once he finally found it, the judge moved to appoint him the new defense attorney for a man accused of stealing a ladder.
wbtw.com
Intense downpours continue for tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active day across our viewing area, though it does look like the worst is over for today. Several inches fell along the immediate coast. Over two inches were estimated for Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, nearly four inches in Conway, and over five inches in Garden City.
cbs17
Flash flood warning issued for Wake, Johnston counties and areas south
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid about 4 inches of rain Saturday — and up to 2 inches more possible — a flash flood warning was issued for areas of the Sandhills Saturday afternoon. Another flash flood warning was issued at 6:45 p.m. for northeastern Harnett, all of...
Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina. The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Flash Flood Watch […]
4 year I-95 widening project near NC-SC border starts this week
People traveling down to South Carolina will see slowdowns on I-95 in for the next four years.
Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol gives NC woman a $20,000 check
GREENSBORO, N.C. — “We just pulled up in front of the winner's apartment. There's a lot of cars here, but I don't know if she's home,” said Howie of the Publishers Clearing House prize patrol in a YouTube video. Demetria from Fayetteville, North Carolina got a big...
911 calls make evident chaos after shooting at Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall
Fayetteville, N.C. — Visitors both inside and outside of Fayetteville's Cross Creek Mall called 911 in a panic Aug. 25 when shots rang out in a parking lot. Recordings of the calls were released Monday to WRAL News, and they make clear the callers' confusion and fear. One of...
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
OBITUARY: Henry Stanback
JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
WRAL
One dead, another hospitalized from double shooting in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — One man is dead and another is in serious condition from a double shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. At 6:34 p.m., Cumberland County deputies were dispatched to a shooting near the 3600 block of Spike Rail Drive. Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to...
Raeford man turns $20 scratch-off lottery ticket into $508,000 jackpot
North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Wednesday identified Jeremy Sowells as the latest big winner of a Fast Play jackpot.
columbuscountynews.com
Naptime Leads to Drug Arrest
It was a rude awakening for a Tabor City area man who took a nap after he and a second suspect allegedly broke into an outbuilding. Shykem Lavonce Newman, 19, and Joseph Jarame Stephens, 20, were arrested early Monday after a call about a breaking and entering in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller said no one had permission to be in the building at 261 Pine Circle Drive. The deputy who responded found a door open on an outbuilding around 2:30 a.m., the report said.
