Good Company: Bare Home

There’s no doubt that sleep is important to your good health and the quality of sleep is just as important. There is a Minnesota business that’s making sure we sleep free of harmful dyes and chemicals. Kelli introduces us to Bare Home.
Be Well with TCL: Knee Restoration

You may be seeing some folks running outdoors lately and it could be that they are putting the finishing touches on their training for the Twin Cities Marathon taking place on October 2nd. Running could be a scary thought if you are dealing with knee issues. Kelli takes us to Abundant Life Chiropractic Health Center to show us how their knee restoration program can help.
