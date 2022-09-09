ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

Comments / 0

Related
twincitieslive.com

Parade of Homes

The fall Parade of Homes is going on now through October 2nd. TCL Reporter shows us one of the homes in Shoreview. For more information and to get tickets, click here.
SHOREVIEW, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Shorewood, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James J. Hill
B105

New Indoor Dog Park With Restaurant And Bar Is Now Open In Minnesota

For dog owners in the Metro area or people visiting with their four-legged friends, this new facility in Plymouth is a fantastic getaway for humans and their dogs. Brew Park is being called a dog oasis with an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, Everything you need under one roof!
PLYMOUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Lake Minnetonka
minnesotamonthly.com

Oktoberfest at Saint Paul Brewing

Come celebrate Oktoberfest the Saint Paul Brewing way!. The festivities mark the launch of this year’s Oktoberfest-style beer and also feature special menu items, including a sausage plate (vegetarian sausage available), homemade pretzels with mustards and Obatzda (German cheese dip), homemade sauerkraut, and a Brussels sprout wood-fired pizza. Roaming accordion player Nathan Neumann will add to the ambiance for the first part of the event, followed by the Bill Koncar polka band playing from 6-10 pm.
SAINT PAUL, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Take it Off: Fat Burlesque Revues

Cake Plus-Size Resale and The Rose Academy of Burlesque are teaming up to bring our fourth annual Fat burlesque show! The Rose Academy and Cake have assembled an amazing cast of multi-talented Fat babes ready to entertain audiences all over the world!. Take It Off: A Fat Burlesque Revue is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Society
minnesotamonthly.com

Party Pics: 29th Annual M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital Community Golf Benefit

M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, located in Burnsville, Minnesota, believes in creating a healthy and thriving community. This 150-bed facility provides five-star patient care, ranging from emergencies, heart and cancer treatments, surgery, and children’s care to preventative care and health education for all ages. Along with being a pivotal source of employment for the community, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital is essential in keeping this community flourishing.
BURNSVILLE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Employee burned at Summit Brewing awarded $56 million

An employee of the Summit Brewing Co. who was severely burnt by hot water while on the job eight years ago received a $56 million judgement from a Ramsey County jury this week in the form of damages and interest. DeWarren Harris, 33, of St. Paul, was hospitalized for almost...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store

Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
PLYMOUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy