twincitieslive.com
Parade of Homes
The fall Parade of Homes is going on now through October 2nd. TCL Reporter shows us one of the homes in Shoreview. For more information and to get tickets, click here.
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
Mama's Pizza in St. Paul, founded in 1964, won't reopen for dine-in service
Mama's Pizza at 961 Rice St. in St. Paul's North End neighborhood. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The iconic Mama's Pizza in St. Paul's North End neighborhood has permanently closed its doors for dine-in service. "I can’t get good consistent help with just take out," a...
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
fox9.com
St. Paul neighbors say luxury apartment building would be so close they 'could pass sugar to them'
(FOX 9) - Along the Mississippi River, a group of St. Paul residents feel like their concerns aren’t being heard, as a developer moves forward with plans that could change the landscape of their neighborhood. About two dozen homeowners spoke to FOX 9 on Tuesday, making it clear they...
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
TSO comes to St. Paul for 2 shows of 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Could it really be Christmas without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra?. Announced Monday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group is hitting the road again this winter with a stop planned in St. Paul. "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More" will travel to...
Enjoy This Unique Minnesota Cabin That Sits Just Inches Off The Lake
There is so much natural beauty in Northern Minnesota, and this vacation rental available on Airbnb shows it all off!. From wonderful wildlife to stunning lakeside sunsets, this modern cabin includes a traditional Finnish sauna that just might be the next place you want to take your family on a short vacation.
New Indoor Dog Park With Restaurant And Bar Is Now Open In Minnesota
For dog owners in the Metro area or people visiting with their four-legged friends, this new facility in Plymouth is a fantastic getaway for humans and their dogs. Brew Park is being called a dog oasis with an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, Everything you need under one roof!
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
Hudson Star-Observer
River Falls resident to be inducted into Simley High School Hall of Fame
Angela Clifton, a standout gymnast and softball player at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and current president of the River Falls Youth Softball Organization, will be inducted into the Simley High School (Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) Hall of Fame this Saturday, September 17 at halftime of the Simley football game.
minnesotamonthly.com
Oktoberfest at Saint Paul Brewing
Come celebrate Oktoberfest the Saint Paul Brewing way!. The festivities mark the launch of this year’s Oktoberfest-style beer and also feature special menu items, including a sausage plate (vegetarian sausage available), homemade pretzels with mustards and Obatzda (German cheese dip), homemade sauerkraut, and a Brussels sprout wood-fired pizza. Roaming accordion player Nathan Neumann will add to the ambiance for the first part of the event, followed by the Bill Koncar polka band playing from 6-10 pm.
minnesotamonthly.com
Take it Off: Fat Burlesque Revues
Cake Plus-Size Resale and The Rose Academy of Burlesque are teaming up to bring our fourth annual Fat burlesque show! The Rose Academy and Cake have assembled an amazing cast of multi-talented Fat babes ready to entertain audiences all over the world!. Take It Off: A Fat Burlesque Revue is...
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
minnesotamonthly.com
Party Pics: 29th Annual M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital Community Golf Benefit
M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, located in Burnsville, Minnesota, believes in creating a healthy and thriving community. This 150-bed facility provides five-star patient care, ranging from emergencies, heart and cancer treatments, surgery, and children’s care to preventative care and health education for all ages. Along with being a pivotal source of employment for the community, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital is essential in keeping this community flourishing.
bulletin-news.com
Employee burned at Summit Brewing awarded $56 million
An employee of the Summit Brewing Co. who was severely burnt by hot water while on the job eight years ago received a $56 million judgement from a Ramsey County jury this week in the form of damages and interest. DeWarren Harris, 33, of St. Paul, was hospitalized for almost...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Nonprofit Interfaith Outreach to Expand Resale Select Store
Plymouth nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is expanding Resale Select store. Interfaith Outreach takes gently used and new clothes and other merchandise and then uses the revenue to help families in the area struggling to make ends meet. The store is trying to raise its revenue to serve more people.
