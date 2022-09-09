Read full article on original website
Collider
Who Has Been President of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded into so many movies and TV shows now that many facets of this fictional universe’s history are fairly well-known. The Ten Rings organization, for instance, has played a role to one degree or another in the origins of Ms. Marvel and Iron Man, while those Eternals have been around for centuries and have been involved in countless major historical events. But what about history that hits a little closer to home for viewers in the real world? Specifically, what about the history of the Presidents of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Which leaders of America has this expansive franchise recognized and which ones has it, much like the basic existence of Iron Fist, totally ignored?
NPR
'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Encore: Brooke Shields is getting older in the public eye and wants to talk about it
Our next guest has been in showbiz since she was 11 months old - 11 months. That is when Brooke Shields took her first turn before the cameras as the face of Ivory soap. More ads followed, then movie deals, TV, stage and, almost always documenting her every move, paparazzi. Shields grew up in the public eye, and now she is aging in the public eye. And she wants to talk about it, as she did with us this past spring. At the top of Shields' list - the idea that women in their 50s are not represented in lots of places, including advertising.
NPR
The Emmys gave off a sense of déjà vu, but there were a few surprises
The big winners at last night's 74th Emmy Awards were: Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and HBO's "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Big winners at last night's Emmy Awards included "Ted Lasso," "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Here's NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: If last night's Emmy Awards...
NPR
Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name
NPR's A Martinez talks to Kimberle Crenshaw, who coined the term "critical race theory," about anti-racism and why she believes it must be part of American discourse. Critical race theory, or CRT, has been discussed in academic circles for nearly 40 years, but the term has only recently been weaponized in backlash of the racial reckoning that spread across the country following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. Law professor Kimberle Williams Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on race, civil rights and law. She teaches at Columbia University and UCLA. She's also a co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. I spoke with her about CRT and its importance in this moment.
NPR
A preview of some of the top contenders to walk away with an Emmy
The Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Monday night in Los Angeles and broadcast live on NBC and its streaming service Peacock. Keenan Thompson, of Saturday Night Live, will emcee the ceremony. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. This year's primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight in Los Angeles and broadcast live...
NPR
Jazz icon Dianne Reeves 'lost her breath' as Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her song at Emmys
SHERYL LEE RALPH: (Singing) Oh, I am an endangered species. SUMMERS: The song is called "Endangered Species." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENDANGERED SPECIES") RALPH: (Singing) But I sing no victim's song. SUMMERS: It was Sheryl Lee Ralph's first Emmy nomination and her first win after a long career in entertainment. (SOUNDBITE...
NPR
The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. A breed of tiny horses once faced extinction and is now recovering. The Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, is found mostly in the thick forests along the U.S.-Canadian border. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports on the effort to keep it there.
NPR
Remembering jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis who has died at age 87
Ramsey Lewis has died. A statement on his Facebook page says he spent his last hours peacefully at home in Chicago. He was a pianist, and you could say that his legacy is extending the life of jazz. In 1965, jazz music seemed to be on the way out of fashion, when Lewis and his trio recorded the song "The In Crowd."
NPR
What can we learn about royal leadership from Queen Elizabeth
With the reign of the longest-serving British monarch, Elizabeth II, now at an end, we wanted to get a sense of what royal leadership actually means in a rapidly changing world and what it could mean for the queen's son Charles now that he has ascended the throne at the age of 73. And for that matter, we wondered how you can actually measure success or failure when it comes to the late monarch. For that, we called Arianne Chernock, professor of history at Boston University and an authority on British and European history. And she has a particular interest in gender and politics, and she's with us now. Professor Chernock, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
U.K.・
NPR
NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts followed a visit to a noisy bar at SXSW in Austin
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Years ago at South by Southwest, NPR's Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson were straining to hear folk singer Laura Gibson at a noisy bar in Austin. They walked away unsatisfied. So they invited Gibson to perform at NPR's offices right at Boilen's desk - a sort of tiny concert, you might say. In the years since, the Tiny Desk has since hosted some of the biggest names in music. And later today, NPR Music releases its 1,000th Tiny Desk concert. Congratulations from MORNING EDITION.
NPR
A campaign made it harder to access an anti-trans website linked to multiple suicides
A recent campaign succeeded in diminishing the reach of a website that is notorious for harassing autistic and transgender people, and which has been linked to at least three suicides. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. This month a forum considered to be one of the most toxic places on the internet became...
NPR
The impact quiet quitting could have on employees
Quiet quitting isn't about people quitting their jobs, it's about people reevaluating their mindset toward work and how work fits into their lives. But quiet quitting might not be for everyone. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. OK, if you have scrolled through TikTok recently, you may have come across this video. (SOUNDBITE...
NPR
Rituals are important to human life — even when they seem meaningless
Growing up in Greece, Dimitris Xygalatas remembers adults at school putting him through regular practices that didn't serve an obvious purpose. DIMITRIS XYGALATAS: We'd have morning prayer. Twice a year, we would have these big parades. We would have compulsory church attendance. SHAPIRO: As a child, Xygalatas had a hard...
