US News and World Report
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020
TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
US News and World Report
Moscow-Led Security Group to Discuss Deadly Armenia, Azerbaijan Clashes
(Reuters) - The council of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) will meet via video link on Tuesday evening to discuss the outbreak of hostilities along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight, a Kremlin aide said. Armenia and Russia are military allies through their membership of the CSTO, but Moscow also...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-As War Began, Putin Rejected a Ukraine Peace Deal Recommended by His Aide: Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.
US News and World Report
French President Macron: France Has Lost a 'National Treasure' With Death of Godard
PARIS (Reuters) - France has lost a "national treasure" with the death of film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of the country's New Wave cinema, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. "Jean-Luc Godard (was) the most iconoclast of the New Wave filnmakers (...) We lose a national treasure (...),"...
US News and World Report
Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Says It Would Support Trump-Backed Candidate as Special Master
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
Miami Herald
Senators air frustration on U.S. foreign policies and lack of progress on Venezuela
U.S. senators aired frustration with what they say is a lack of results from U.S. policies aimed at restoring democracy in Venezuela during a Thursday hearing in which they grilled Biden administration officials on what they are doing to get American hostages released and pressure leader Nicolas Maduro to return to the negotiating table with the opposition.
US News and World Report
Russian Parliament to Consider Summoning Defence Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account...
US News and World Report
From Humble Past, William Ruto Sworn in as Kenya's President
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one. The Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge by...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Distancing Putin From Russian Military Failures: Analysis
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
US News and World Report
White House to China: World Must Reject Russian Action on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday urged China not to back Moscow in its war against Kyiv, saying the whole would should be aligned against Moscow's aggression in Ukraine and not remain on the sidelines. "We don't think anybody should be on the sidelines," White House spokesman John...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
US News and World Report
Putin Tells U.N. Chief He Welcomes Cooperation With IAEA Over Zaporizhzhia Plant - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
US News and World Report
IAEA Board Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Leave Zaporizhzhia
VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's board, and their...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Aspires to Free All Russian-Occupied Land After Days of Military Success
BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast and there are indications of more U.S. military aid on the way to back Ukraine's mission. In an evening address, President Volodymyr...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Leader Promises Victory During Frontline Town Visit as Russia Digs In
IZIUM, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now. Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a...
Energy & Environment — Documents cast doubt on oil firms’ climate pledges
House Democrats released documents that raise questions about climate commitments made by major oil firms, while the Biden administration is pursuing offshore wind in deeper waters. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, I’m Rachel...
US News and World Report
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
US News and World Report
EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
