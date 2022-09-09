Federal judge tosses Trump suit against Hillary Clinton, DNC

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge threw out Donald Trump's federal lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others. The suit alleged that Clinton and Democrats harmed him by falsely linking Trump's 2016 campaign to Russia.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled the suit had no merit and had "fatal substantive defects that preclude Plaintiff from proceeding under any of the theories he has presented."

Middlebrooks wrote in his decision, "Plaintiff is not attempting to seek redress for any legal harm; instead, he is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him, and this Court is not the appropriate forum."

The scathing decision said that "Plaintiff's claims are not only unsupported by any legal authority but plainly foreclosed by binding precedent as set forth by the Supreme Court and the Eleventh Circuit, I find that amendment would be futile and that this case should be dismissed."

In a statement Friday, Trump attorney Alina Habba said Trump will immediately move to appeal the decision. Habba alleged that the judge's decision erroneously applied the law.

Trump's civil suit against Hillary Clinton, the DNC and many others was filed in March and alleged a conspiracy against him in 2016. It claimed "the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty. "