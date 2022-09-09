Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are all smooches for their anniversary, and it’s so sweet to see!. On Sept 8, Richards uploaded a series of photos of her and her husband Phypers for their four-year wedding anniversary. She posted the PDA photos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love 😍 4 yrs and many many many more to come. I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO