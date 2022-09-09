Effective: 2022-09-13 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week are expected to result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE...Moderate flooding is forecast. For Castolon, Johnson Ranch...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. At 20.0 feet (6.1 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage, inundating the plain between the levees. Erosion of the levees is likely. Water may seep through the levees, flooding adjacent farmland. At 22.9 feet (7.0 meters), the river reaches major flood stage. While water remains between the levees at Presidio, areas downstream may experience significant flooding. FM 170 downstream of Presidio will flood in low spots. Farmland along the river will be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 20.5 feet (6.2 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 20.5 feet (6.2 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet (6.0 meters) on 08/24/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Tue Tue Wed Wed Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 20.5 Tue 10am 20.6 20.8 20.9 20.9 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Tue Tue Wed Wed Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 6.3 Tue 10am 6.3 6.3 6.4 6.4

PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO