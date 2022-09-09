Effective: 2022-09-13 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Brewster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week are expected to result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE...Moderate flooding is forecast. For Castolon, Johnson Ranch...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze in the lowlands, and may be threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet (4.5 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 15.4 feet (4.7 meters) early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Tue Wed Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Johnson Ranch 15.0 14.6 Tue 10am 14.7 15.0 15.2 15.4 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Tue Wed Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.5 Tue 10am 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.7

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO