ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

As the TV Academy Evolves, Can We Hope for More Emmy Night Surprises?

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fw1dD_0hozRWzG00


Conventional wisdom favors the incumbent comedy winner “Ted Lasso” and 2020 drama victor “Succession” as this year’s big Emmy winners. And that very well may be the case Sept. 12.

But the Television Academy is evolving — and so, too, might be the way its members vote. We used to assume that they liked to reward the same old, same old, every year. And we used to add the caveat that voters were older, and presumably more attracted to the safe, predictable choice.

But that thinking is outdated. Since 2020, the Academy has been vetting its members, making sure that they meet their peer group’s active membership requirements — which usually includes current or recent work experience in their field — in order to qualify to vote for the Emmys . (Anyone who hasn’t had multiple credits in recent years, or a legacy of work, becomes a nonvoting associate member.)

According to TV Academy president and COO Maury McIntyre, that first phase of vetting is almost complete. Membership declined in recent years due to work stop- pages related to COVID-19, but the organization is building back its roster. McIntyre says it had 17,000 voting members this year, “so we’re seeing steady growth after the 2020 decline.”

The TV Academy also recently hired marketing vet Linda Swain as VP of membership and outreach, a new position designed to bolster its ranks — particularly when it comes to goals of diversity, equity and inclusion.

I must admit: This all makes me a bit excited. Could it be that we’re in for some fun, unexpected winners on Sept. 12? I’m really hoping members decide to spread the wealth and not just vote a straight ticket. “Ted Lasso” and “Severance” are indeed fantastic, but so are some of this year’s other breakouts.

What if “Abbott Elementary” wound up winning outstanding comedy? It’s a show that I see even execs at the streamers secretly rooting for — a broadcast comedy that resonates on all the right levels.

And what if “Squid Game” won best drama, giving the Emmys their first-ever non-English victory and signaling a sea change in the globalization of television?

But again, who knows? Last year, I was starting to really convince myself that in the variety sketch race, which had only two nominees, voters would lean toward making history with “A Black Lady Sketch Show” over “Saturday Night Live.” They didn’t. (“SNL,” the most awarded program in Emmy history, is a beast to beat.)

Still, the unpredictability is what will be exciting about this year’s Emmys telecast, along with the fact that this is the closest the ceremony will feel to “normal” since pre-pandemic times. And that in- cludes being back in the Microsoft Theater, along with an audience, for the first time since 2019.

“I guess the real question is, what do we consider normal these days?” TV Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma recently told me . “If we’re saying, are we getting close to what we used to do? Or is this kind of the new normal? From everything that I read, it looks like this is going to be a new normal for a long time. I’m thrilled that we’re going to have a bunch of people in the audience and we’re going to have nominees there, and we’re going to have a party again. To me that feels normal.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Can Harry Styles Really Get an Oscar Nomination for Acting?

Three movies into his film career, Harry Styles’ ability as an actor continues to improve with each of his outings. Beginning as a young soldier in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” (2017), he returns to the silver screen with two films this year. In the first, he’s the charming husband to Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling,” with the press tour that keeps on giving. In the second, he portrays a closeted gay police officer in Michael Grandage’s drama “My Policeman” from Amazon Studios, featuring his strongest turn yet as an actor. But is an Oscar nomination in his future? Singers-turned-actors have had...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Woman King’ Reigns Over TIFF and Hopefully the Oscars Will Notice

Don’t say Viola Davis can’t do something, because she’ll continue to prove you wrong. At 56, action star is another notch on the belt of the esteemed actor, who has won a Tony, Emmy and Oscar. Her achievement in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s resounding epic “The Woman King,” along with the sensational ensemble, is among the highlights of the Toronto Film Festival, which premiered the film on Friday night. It feels like the “Gladiator” for Black women, and what a welcome surprise. With the right messaging and awards campaign from Sony Pictures, the film could be among the many consumer-friendly titles in the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Linda Swain
Variety

Rachel Bloom Joins ‘Julia’ Season 2 at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Bloom has joined the cast of “Julia” Season 2 at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is inspired by the life of Julia Child and her long-running cooking show “The French Chef.” The first season debuted in March 2022 and the show was renewed in May. Bloom will appear in a recurring role as Elaine Levitch. The character is described as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on ‘The French Chef.'” Bloom will next be seen in the Steve Levitan Hulu comedy series “Reboot,” which premieres Sept. 20. She is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Variety

Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” won the competition series Emmy on Monday night. This ends the four-year streak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The series sees the singer audition a group of women for the chance to be a Big Grrrl — one of the plus-sized backup dancers who perform with her on tour. Accepting the award in tears, Lizzo cried out for the Big Grrrls to join her onstage: “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#Primetime Emmy#Microsoft Theater#The Television Academy
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Emmys 2022: Variety’s TV Critics Break Down the Best Speeches, Rushed Jokes and Deserved Winners

The 74th Primetime Emmys came sparklingly alive thanks to speeches by a strong slate of winners. The production seemed eager to bring back the grand-scale awards show after a dialed-back COVID era, with a booming pop soundtrack and a packed house. Variety’s TV critics were divided on some elements of the show, from the hosting to the speeches to the wins themselves. The morning after the ceremony, they had some coffee and hashed it all out. Daniel D’Addario: Sometimes I wonder if the Emmys, specifically, need a host. The show appeared insecure that people might not recognize the nominees, many of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Was Most-Tweeted Show During 2022 Emmys, Sheryl Lee Ralph Was No. 1 Cited Nominee on Twitter

“Abbott Elementary” didn’t take home the trophy for comedy series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards — but the breakout sitcom from Quinta Brunson won the night on Twitter. On Monday evening, the top-tweeted TV show among U.S. users was “Abbott Elementary,” according to Twitter. And Emmy night’s top-tweeted nominee was Sheryl Lee Ralph — with more than 150,000 mentions on the social network — who won the supporting comedy actress award for her turn as Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary.” “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Supporting Comedy Actress Emmy for ‘Abbott Elementary’: ‘This Is What Believing Looks Like’

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy award for supporting comedy actress on Monday night. For playing Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary,” this was not only the veteran actor’s first-ever Emmy win, but her first nomination. Ralph was clearly shocked to win the award, at first unable to stand when her name was called. After being lifted up by her husband and castmates, she took the stage to accept her award, which was presented by Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler. In tears, she opened her speech by singing “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves: “I am an endangered species / But I sing no...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Powerful Performance in ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film “Causeway.” But despite the big, Hollywood name “Causeway” was a quieter character study. Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. “Causeway” is the feature directorial debut of theater veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh. Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Sudeikis Wins Back-to-Back Comedy Actor Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’: ‘I’m Truly Surprised and Flattered’

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis took home his second Emmy for best actor in a comedy series on Monday evening. “Oh nuts,” Sudeikis said, accepting the award from “Law & Order: SVU” titans Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay. “I have sat at home and watched awards shows — my mom loves awards shows — and I always bust people’s walls that get up here and say ‘I didn’t think I had a chance,'” the actor started. “And I really didn’t, because [of] an amazing, amazing group that I was nominated with. I’m not overly prepared.” “But I did take classes at...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How the 2022 Emmys Almost (Almost!) Gave Acceptance Speeches Their Proper Due

The moment Sheryl Lee Ralph opened her mouth and let loose the first jaw-dropping note of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species,” it was an Emmys speech for the ages. Quaking with emotion and palpably overcome, Ralph’s acceptance for her best supporting actress trophy was as impassioned as it was memorable — especially, perhaps, because she didn’t have to recite a litany of names before the timer ran out. Instead, a simple ticker of people Ralph wished to mention scrolled by in a chyron as she lifted her Emmy to the sky in triumph.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lee Jung-Jae Makes History With Emmy Win for ‘Squid Game’

Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category after taking home the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama at this year’s Emmys for his performance in “Squid Game.”  “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea,” he said after accepting his award. He then went on to repeat his speech in Korean. He was only...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

HBO and HBO Max Reclaim Most Emmy Wins Crown as ‘White Lotus’ Snags 10 Awards

HBO roared back to the top of the Emmy Awards, with the premium cabler and its streaming counterpart, HBO Max, topping the total awards haul for 2022. HBO/ HBO Max picked up 38 Emmys in total, doubling their 19 wins in 2021. HBO took home 10 wins in the limited series category thanks to “The White Lotus,” with Mike White winning for both best writing and directing. Those wins were coupled with “The White Lotus” stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett’s wins for best supporting actress and actor in a limited series. To close out the night, “The White Lotus”...
TV SERIES
Variety

Where to Stream All the Emmy Winners (And Losers) Online

The 74th annual Emmy Awards did not disappoint on Monday night, celebrating what felt like a year of particularly refreshing, innovative and polarizing television. Some network linchpins such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and “Succession” both hit fever pitches in their most recent seasons, earning each of them 25 and 16 nominations, respectively. Others broke through the stereotypical Emmys mold with upset wins, such as ABC’s freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” one of the few network shows to be celebrated at an awards show increasingly dominated by streamers. Other winners included HBO’s “White Lotus,” which took home the most awards of the night, Netflix’s “Squid...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Brian Cox Doesn’t Want ‘Succession’ to Overstay Its Welcome Like ‘Billions’: ‘That’s Past Its Sell-By Date’

After winning three Emmys on Sunday night, including the best drama prize, “Succession” is riding the momentum as it heads into its much-anticipated fourth season. But according to Brian Cox, who stars as media mogul and power-hungry patriarch Logan Roy, “Succession’s” next season may be its last. “I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told British publication The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions’; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.” Showtime’s “Billions,” which follows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy