ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

French Crime and Thriller Series Go Off the Beaten Track

By Trinidad Barleycorn
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hclak_0hozRMPE00

The setting: a small resort, Les Cimes, in the Swiss Alps, a stone’s throw from the French border. The moment: the end of ski season, tourists have left, time seems to be suspended. The plot: a corpse is found, tied up, with an edelweiss in its mouth. The protagonist: Captain Sterenn Peiry (Marina Hands) leads the investigation. She still mourns her 15-year-old daughter, killed three years before in an avalanche.

So much for the beginning of “Off Season” (Hors saison), a Franco-Swiss police series, produced by Akka Films, Gaumont Television with RTS and France Télévisions, and beautifully filmed in CinémaScope by Pierre Monnard.

This thrilling six-part series, presented to buyers at the French TV market Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Biarritz, is best in class in the art of constantly misleading the viewer. From the very first minutes, the plot thickens: a second corpse, found in the same gloomy setting, but on the French side, makes the shadow of a serial killer lurk on Les Cimes and brings into the game French policeman Lyes Bouaouni (the excellent Sofiane Zermani, a.k.a. the rapper Fianso). When a third layer is added: Sterenn’s son kills his girlfriend and flees the scene. We are left wondering: how far can a mother go to save her only child?

At the end of each episode, the unbearable cliffhanger makes you want to know what happens next. “These kinds of twists and turns are very appealing to the networks at a time when they are looking for ways to keep their audience,” Cécilia Rossignol, exec VP, international sales and development at Gaumont, tells Variety . At Unifrance Rendez-vous, this dark series with a French touch has generated interest. “In particular from the U.S., Greece, Germany and Italy. But it is too early to announce firm sales,” she adds. “People really appreciate that ‘Off Season’ is not mainstream and that it goes deep into the souls of the characters, trying to understand their journey.”

In “Off Season,” the character of the female police chief trying to come to terms with a personal tragedy (the death of her daughter) might seem clichéd at first as this profile is so common in female-led police series. But Hands gives it a powerful dimension, and opposite her, the presence of a male police officer whose personal life also takes up a lot of space in his mind, creates an interesting dynamic.

The success of crime and thriller series does not weaken in the French production sector. More and more often, women play the main part. Like in the three original series commissioned by the French channel 13ème Rue : “I Killed my Husband” (J’ai tué mon mari), “Marion” and “Elle’s Kitchen” (Cuisine interne), selected at the upcoming La Rochelle Fiction Festival, in the best 52-minute series category. “There was a real need for stronger female characters to better reflect reality,” says Virginie Boireaux, HAGO’s managing director, handling international sales.

“Some people call it opportunism – which is not a criticism, as long as the project is well executed. Since #MeToo, there has been an awareness of the need to show something other than caricatures: the housewife, the victim or on the contrary, Wonder Woman or Black Widow… There are plenty of types of women in between, and it’s a great thing that this is finally being brought to the screen, whatever the reason is. In these three series, there are no superwomen, they are all ‘normal’ and move forward, impose themselves or reveal themselves thanks to their will, their resilience, their experience. They are very human.”

In “Marion,” inspired by the novels of Danielle Thiéry, the protagonist Edwige Marion is head of the brigade of the Gare du Nord in Paris. The plot begins with the unthinkable: while waiting for Marion outside the police station, her teenage daughter and her best friend are attacked by a man who appears from nowhere but obviously knows them. The tension of the scene is bloodcurdling. In “I Killed My Husband,” Anna is beaten by her husband and ends up killing him. However, during her trial, she discovers that he is actually still alive. “Elle’s Kitchen” stars Adriana, a young French-Senegalese chef who dreams of stardom in the very male-dominated world of haute cuisine. To open her restaurant, she partners with the wrong people and quickly finds herself embroiled in a dangerous game.

All three series have been acquired for a second French window by the TF1 group. “I Killed My Husband” and “Elle’s Kitchen” have been pre-purchased by RTL in Belgium. “For the rest, deals are being signed and there is a lot of interest and offers,” Boireaux says . What makes the series stand out? “13ème Rue’s confidence in its crews, and the quality of the well-known producers, who have the capacity to involve and enthuse the teams. The series are original, well-written and very smart in terms of optimizing limited budgets. The female characters are strong, with their flaws and faults of course, and we can easily identify with them. The quality of the rhythm, the casting and the artistic direction also make these series, produced for a pay channel, attract important free TV players.”

Crime series have always occupied a good place in the French market but in recent years, they have not hesitated to go off the beaten path, Boireaux points out. “France has developed an increasingly rich and diversified offer in fiction in recent years and we no longer hesitate to go towards the dark scenarios or more original concepts.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Documentary Producer-Distributor ZED Unveils Three Ambitious History Projects, Four Environmental Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Founded more than 25 years ago by Manuel Catteau, independent French producer and distributor ZED has become over the years a major player in the documentary field. At TV market Unifrance Rendez-vous in Biarritz, ZED revealed to Variety the acquisition of three ambitious history documentary projects, which are available for presales. “Ukraine 1933: Seeds of Hunger,” a documentary by Guillaume Ribot, produced by Les Films Du Poisson for France Télévisions, recalls the tragedy experienced by Ukrainians between 1931 and 1933: the Holodomor, the great famine organized by Stalin to punish those who refused the collectivization of the countryside and communist ideology,...
TV SERIES
Variety

San Sebastian-Bound ‘Woman at Sea’ Boarded by Loco Films, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Loco Films has boarded international sales rights to actor-turned-helmer Dinara Droukarova’s feature debut “Woman at Sea” which will world premiere in the New Directors section at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Produced by Marianne Slot and Carine LeBlanc at Paris-based Slot Machine (“Melancholia”), “Woman at Sea” stars Droukarova as Lili, who has left everything behind to travel to the end of the earth to fulfil her dream of fishing in the northern seas, in Iceland. She convinces Ian, a fishing boat skipper, to give her a chance and embarks on the Rebel. She is the only woman in the crew but she...
MOVIES
Variety

France’s Pathé Aims to Enter Paris Stock Exchange in 2024

Pathé, which operates France’s leading cinema circuit, is planning to enter the Paris stock exchange in 2024, Variety has confirmed. The company’s president, Jérôme Seydoux, revealed the group’s long-gestated listing project in an interview with the French publication Les Echos. Seydoux said the company suffered a loss of approximately €100 million during the financial years 2020 and 2021, mainly due to the fact that theaters in France were shut down for a total of 300 days during the pandemic. While it ruffled feathers by selling “Coda” to Apple at Sundance in 2021 in a splashy $25 million deal, the company...
BUSINESS
Variety

HBO Acquires Andrew Callaghan’s Channel 5 Documentary About Jan. 6 Riot, Produced by A24 (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrew Callaghan, the 25-year-old gonzo journalist who has grown to fame with his Channel 5 YouTube documentaries, is taking his next project to HBO. The company has acquired his documentary about the Jan. 6 insurrection, Variety can exclusively reveal. The documentary will follow Callaghan’s “wild RV journey through America in the months leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.” Callaghan directs and serves as an executive producer, alongside A24. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, also executive produce. The doc is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date. Callaghan has become well...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

‘The Crown’ Viewing on Netflix Surges After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Not surprisingly, the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 — ending a historic 70-year reign — spurred renewed interest in “The Crown,” the popular Netflix series that follows the monarch’s life and events during her time on the throne over multiple decades. “The Crown,” which begins in the late 1940s prior to Elizabeth’s becoming the Queen of England, will end with Season 6, taking the show into the early 2000s. Between Friday and Sunday (Sept. 9-11), the show’s viewership in the U.K. increased more than 800% compared with the previous Friday-Sunday period, according to data analytics firm Whip Media. In...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#French Touch#France T L Visions#Marina Hands#Les Cimes#Franco Swiss#Akka Films#Rts#Cin Mascope
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Director Edward Berger, Producer Malte Grunert Reteaming on ‘The Last Adventure’ Remake

Director Edward Berger and producer Malte Grunert are set to follow up their new adaption of Erich Maria Remarque’s harrowing war novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” with a much more upbeat work, a remake of the rollicking 1967 French-Italian pic “The Last Adventure,” which starred Alain Delon, Lino Ventura and Joanna Shimkus. Grunert and Berger had been working on the remake and were already in development when “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which makes its world premiere at the Toronto fest Sept. 12, came along. They are now planning to return to the project after Berger finishes his next...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Powerful Performance in ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film “Causeway.” But despite the big, Hollywood name “Causeway” was a quieter character study. Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. “Causeway” is the feature directorial debut of theater veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh. Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Variety

Remembering Jean-Luc Godard: The Director of ‘Breathless’ Was a Daunting Film Poet Who Revolutionized Cinema

Jean-Luc Godard, who died Tuesday at 91, was the filmmaker who changed everything. He directed “Breathless,” the 1959 landmark that helped to launch the French New Wave, employing a new, fast, leaping-ahead technique and style — the jump cut — that altered the DNA of how movies were made. In the ’60s, he took his camera out into the streets and into cafés, stores, offices, and apartments, so that a Godard film often seemed like a documentary about fictional characters. He drew many of those characters from Old Hollywood, a world he’d grown up on and remained obsessed with, but...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
Variety

Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Wins Competition Series Emmy: ‘All I Wanted to See Was Someone Fat Like Me, Black Like Me’

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” won the competition series Emmy on Monday night. This ends the four-year streak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The series sees the singer audition a group of women for the chance to be a Big Grrrl — one of the plus-sized backup dancers who perform with her on tour. Accepting the award in tears, Lizzo cried out for the Big Grrrls to join her onstage: “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Twitter Shareholders OK Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Acquisition — Which the Mega-Billionaire Wants to Walk Away From

Twitter shareholders want Elon Musk to keep his word and buy out the social network for $44 billion. But the tech multibillionaire is doing everything he can to try to nix the deal. On Tuesday, at a special meeting of Twitter shareholders, the company’s investors voted in favor of approving Musk’s takeover, which was announced in April. But the shareholder vote was an inconsequential formality to the main issue: that Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore. Musk is heading toward a court trial to fight Twitter’s demand that he close the deal at the $54.20/share price that was previously agreed on....
BUSINESS
Variety

Laika Studios Announces New Series Exploring Props, Costumes and Sets From Iconic Films

Laika, the animation studio behind “ParaNorman” and “Coraline,” has announced a six-part series exploring the costumes, props and sets from its iconic films. Titled “Laika Archives,” the series will be released on Sept. 13 via the company’s YouTube channel and features artisans like costume designer Deb Cook, head of model-making Keith McQueen and writer-director Chris Butler. Says Butler, “There’s something truly magical about walking into a room and seeing a table full of gorgeous sculpts, gorgeous artwork that’s been created by very talented people.” David Burke, Laika chief marketing officer and SVP of operations, adds: “Laika creates movies that matter. It takes a...
MOVIES
Variety

Palestinian Auteur Elia Suleiman to Receive European Film Academy Honor

The European Film Academy will honor Palestinian auteur Elia Suleiman with its European Achievement in World Cinema Award. The Paris-based Suleiman, whose most recent work “It Must Be Heaven” premiered in 2019 at Cannes, is the first Palestinian director to win this prestigious prize. Suleiman will be an honorary guest at the 35th European Film Awards ceremony to be held on Dec. 10 in Reykjavik. Born in Nazareth, Suleiman started his career in New York where in the early 1990s he shot two short films, “Introduction to the End of an Argument” and “Homage by Assassination” which won several prizes. Suleiman’s debut feature...
WORLD
Variety

Keshet International Boards True Crime Docuseries ‘My Name Is Reeva’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet International (KI) has boarded the three-part true crime documentary “My Name Is Reeva: And I Was Murdered by Oscar Pistorius” in the run-up to Mipcom. Directed by Warren Batchelor (“204: Getting Away With Murder”), the documentary series tells the intimate story of Reeva Steenkamp’s life and her murder at the hands of her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius – AKA the Blade Runner – on Valentine’s Day in 2013. It’s penned by Justin Strydom (“Isidingo, High Rollers”), and is produced by WB Productions, in partnership with Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions and Australia’s Global City Group. Reeva’s parents, Barry and June...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy