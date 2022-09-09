ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wtmj
WISN

Record rainfall in Racine floods local thrift store

RACINE, Wis. — The heavy rainfall in Racine Sunday night forced Fosters ReStore, a local thrift store to temporarily close its doors. Fosters ReStore is a non-profit, thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster children. All of the store's profits are returned to the organization to help children in need.
RACINE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes

Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fox River water levels rising

WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
WAUKESHA, WI
glendale-wi.org

Upcoming I-43 URT Project Closures

A utility will perform overnight rolling full closures on I-43 Northbound/Southbound at Capitol Drive on Wednesday night, September 14th, for overhead line removal. An adjacent project will close Hampton Avenue overnight over the Milwaukee River Monday, September 12th, and Tuesday, September 13th, for polymer overlay work. I-43 Southbound will fully...
GLENDALE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teams up with 128th Air Refueling Wing to fulfill a special aviation dream

The 128th Air Refueling Wing held its first joint pilot-for-a-day and honorary commander ceremony in early August at General Mitchell Field in Milwaukee. Caleb Zimmet’s wish was to be a pilot. Unfortunately, Department of Defense regulations do not allow anyone under the age of 17 on an orientation flight. That meant flying on a KC-135 was out of the question. Members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing decided to make Caleb’s visit a joint venture.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too

Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
DELAFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy