Read full article on original website
Related
Deep tunnel in-depth: Overflows create health concerns in Milwaukee
Our water treatment infrastructure is overwhelmed by the torrential rain, and dirty untreated water is flowing into Lake Michigan since 11:15 Sunday night.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
ABC7 Chicago
Wisconsin DOT exploring new barriers after fiery wrong-way I-43 crash kills 2 | Video
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two trucks. It happened Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County, WISN reported. Police said a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin, crossed the median and hit a southbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Snow plows used to clear flood along I-94 in Waukesha
Both east and westbound lanes of I-94 near County SS in Waukesha are closed because of flooding Monday morning.
Gun MPD officers carry has history of going off without anyone pulling trigger
The guns Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers carry are firing with no one pulling the trigger. It is happening across the country and in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee business home to world's largest collection of wipes
More than 25,000 types of wipes can be found at Rebel Converting in northwest Milwaukee. President Mike Kryshak has been collecting portable cleaning aids for more than three decades.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Record rainfall in Racine floods local thrift store
RACINE, Wis. — The heavy rainfall in Racine Sunday night forced Fosters ReStore, a local thrift store to temporarily close its doors. Fosters ReStore is a non-profit, thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster children. All of the store's profits are returned to the organization to help children in need.
Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin
Widespread flooding and storms are impacting power for more than 10,000 WeEnergies customers in the Milwaukee area Monday morning.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
City of Hartford addresses pedestrian crossing at E. Sumner Street and Hwy K | By Steve Volkert
September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – A select number of City of Hartford residents have requested a longer pedestrian crossing time at the intersection of E. Sumner Street and Hwy K. Those residents trying to get across the state highway are attempting to get to Walgreens for necessary prescriptions.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes
Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox River water levels rising
WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
CBS 58
Skeletal remains found inside building on Milwaukee's north side identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified skeletal remains found inside a building near 2nd and Burleigh. The remains were discovered on Aug. 10. The ME's office revealed Monday, Sept. 12, the remains are a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. Family has been notified. The remains were found in...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
glendale-wi.org
Upcoming I-43 URT Project Closures
A utility will perform overnight rolling full closures on I-43 Northbound/Southbound at Capitol Drive on Wednesday night, September 14th, for overhead line removal. An adjacent project will close Hampton Avenue overnight over the Milwaukee River Monday, September 12th, and Tuesday, September 13th, for polymer overlay work. I-43 Southbound will fully...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teams up with 128th Air Refueling Wing to fulfill a special aviation dream
The 128th Air Refueling Wing held its first joint pilot-for-a-day and honorary commander ceremony in early August at General Mitchell Field in Milwaukee. Caleb Zimmet’s wish was to be a pilot. Unfortunately, Department of Defense regulations do not allow anyone under the age of 17 on an orientation flight. That meant flying on a KC-135 was out of the question. Members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing decided to make Caleb’s visit a joint venture.
Pedestrian hit and killed on Brady Street identified
A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is in 'grave' condition after a car hit him on busy Brady Street Sunday night, police say.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too
Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
Comments / 0