Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Kathy Robinson as the Property Valuation Administrator for Rockcastle County. Appointed Ken Lewis as a member of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors. Ken Lewis is owner and CEO...
2022 Horizon Nonprofit Award winners announced
— Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced the 2022 Horizon Nonprofit Award recipients, who will be recognized at the NKY Philanthropy Symposium on September 27. These awards will highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties. The following Northern Kentucky nonprofit...
