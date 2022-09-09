ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike McDaniel provides injury update on DL Raekwon Davis

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3TxN_0hozPTGf00

While the Miami Dolphins are preparing for their Sunday afternoon matchup with the New England Patriots, the status of an impactful defensive player is in question.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a knee injury after not being listed on Wednesday.

On Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Davis and explained when the injury occurred.

“There was a little something that we’re taking a look at,” McDaniel said. “We have enough good players on the team, so we don’t want to put a player out there that might not be able to do right. We wouldn’t be doing right by him if he wouldn’t be able to be full go. We’ll see how he reacts today and make that decision then. It was something that kind of popped up yesterday, and we’ll see how much the ramifications after he gets moving today.”

Those in attendance at the portion of Friday’s practice that was open to the media reported that Davis was stretching and wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.

While Davis isn’t the first name thought of when it comes to playmakers on Miami’s defense, he certainly makes an impact. The Dolphins’ defense gave up 35.3 rushing yards per game more when Davis was out with an injury last season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#England#American Football#Dl Raekwon Davis#The New England Patriots
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday. In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference. Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control...
BOONE, NC
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

Tyreek Hill has had a lot of ups and downs throughout his football career. While he has made his mark in the NFL, Tyreek has faced a lot of controversies off the field, including pleading guilty to domestic violence and being accused of child abuse. A four-time All-Pro and 2019 Super Bowl champion, Hill is one of the highest-paid wide receivers in NFL history. For this piece, let’s learn more about Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Coach Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are set to embark on another NFL season. The Patriots, who are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Bills, will hope to get back to the playoffs in 2022. Not everyone is high on the Patriots heading into the regular season, but Belichick shouldn't be doubted.
NFL
NBC Sports

Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prescott back sooner rather than later? Cowboys QB has successful surgery

The initial reports over Dak Prescott’s injury were grim. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback hit his hand on a defender twice in the same series, three times if one includes the helmet hit that occurred immediately after smashing his throwing hand against defender Shaq Barrett’s big paw. The frustration was visible on Mike McCarthy’s face when informed by trainer Britt Brown the severity of the injury after Prescott disappeared into the tunnel for X-rays.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts work out kickers Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright

The Indianapolis Colts worked out free-agent kickers Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright on Tuesday, according to Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star. Following the rough opener for Rodrigo Blankenship, which included two kickoff out of bounds and a failed attempt on the winning field-goal, many have been calling for the Colts to replace the third-year kicker.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins underdogs for Week 2 matchup vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their second game of the 2022 regular season. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 3.5-point underdog for the matchup. They’re also underdogs on the money line, as their victory is set at +155. The over/under for the contest is 44.5 points.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy