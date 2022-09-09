CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tuesday, Sept. 13, marked a somber day in the history of Charleston – the 13th anniversary of the death of Patrolman Jerry Jones. Jones, 27, was killed by friendly fire while he and two other officers were trying to make an arrest following a high-speed pursuit that went into the Elk River area in September 2009. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene after he tried to use his pickup truck to ram multiple police officers.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO