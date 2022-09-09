ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenova, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over US 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAJ

5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Multimillion dollar turf project breaks ground in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Alongside local athletes and coaches, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin broke ground on a multimillion dollar turf project Monday. Kanawha City Little League Field -- the location of the groundbreaking -- is just one of ten fields set to be turfed this fall and winter.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
City
Kenova, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Legislature votes to allocate millions to resurface roads across state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Governor Jim Justice's second request from the legislature during this special session was allocating $150 million in state surplus funds to the Department of Transportation for road resurfacing projects and equipment. On Monday night, the bill passed both chambers with no opposition as this will...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Catlettsburg
WOWK 13 News

Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Woman killed in crash Monday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky, officials said. Yi-Sok-Su Snyder, 73, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday near Langley, Kentucky, according to the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. Investigators said Snyder attempted turn onto KY 80...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSAZ

Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

13 years have passed since Charleston Patrolman Jerry Jones killed in the line of duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tuesday, Sept. 13, marked a somber day in the history of Charleston – the 13th anniversary of the death of Patrolman Jerry Jones. Jones, 27, was killed by friendly fire while he and two other officers were trying to make an arrest following a high-speed pursuit that went into the Elk River area in September 2009. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene after he tried to use his pickup truck to ram multiple police officers.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kenova Save A Lot reopening after 2021 fire

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Renovations are complete at the Save A Lot in Kenova after a fire in 2021, and a grand re-opening has been set for this week. According to store officials, the Save A Lot on 1400 Chestnut Street in Kenova is one of many of the company’s locations to be completely renovated […]
KENOVA, WV
woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA FESTIVAL OVERWHELMS CITY, CHILDERS DRAWS 15,000

LOUISA, Ky. — This small northeastern Ky. city welcomed perhaps the largest crowd in Lawrence County history Friday and Saturday as ‘Hometown Heroes’ returned to their roots for mayor Harold Slone’s version of Septemberfest 2022. Saturday night’s performance by Tyler Childers alone packed the city business...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fundraising competition meant to benefit both children, “in need of comforting,” and emergency services in Jackson County, West Virginia is underway. The competition is called “Battle of the Bears,” which is between two Jackson County cities, Ravenswood and Ripley. A flyer posted by the Ripley Police Department asks, “which […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy