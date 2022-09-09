Read full article on original website
Repairs completed on I-77 bridge near Parkersburg
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bridge on Interstate 77 that has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years has been repaired and is again fully open to traffic. One northbound lane of the bridge, which carries I-77 over US 50 near Parkersburg, has been closed for more than two years. A steel support beam beneath that side of the bridge has been hit by heavy trucks several times, most recently in November 2020.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up […]
Multimillion dollar turf project breaks ground in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Alongside local athletes and coaches, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin broke ground on a multimillion dollar turf project Monday. Kanawha City Little League Field -- the location of the groundbreaking -- is just one of ten fields set to be turfed this fall and winter.
Company announces $500 million investment, manufacturing facility in Jackson County, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:41 a.m. 9/13/22. A company announced that it is teaming up with West Virginia for a $500 million investment and will purchase more than 2,000 acres in Jackson County, W.Va., to manufacture titanium products for the aerospace and other industries. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire...
South Charleston house hit by car a familiar crash site for vehicles
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A car crashed into a house Friday in South Charleston containing two apartments. The wreck initially trapped one woman who was in bed under the car and injured another who was found in the kitchen. But this isn't the first time a vehicle crashed into this exact house.
POLL: Should people who temporarily rent their homes have to get permit, pay tax?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nationwide there has been a trend of people renting their homes for a day or two. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you believe people who do this should have a permit to operate and pay a city hotel/motel tax. Take our poll below and voice your opinion.
West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
Legislature votes to allocate millions to resurface roads across state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Governor Jim Justice's second request from the legislature during this special session was allocating $150 million in state surplus funds to the Department of Transportation for road resurfacing projects and equipment. On Monday night, the bill passed both chambers with no opposition as this will...
Kanawha commissioners voice opposition to latest Appalachian Power rate hike request
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners are objecting to Appalachian Power company’s latest rate increase request with the state Public Service Commission, with one commissioner saying the repeated requests are “nonsense.”. Commissioners were reacting to an updated request by the power company to the PSC for...
Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
Big economic development announcement coming tomorrow in West Virginia
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12) – The bills to approve funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land and to approve $150 million more to fix secondary roads in the state have been approved by both the State Senate and House of Delegates. The bills now move on to the governor’s office. “I think […]
Woman killed in crash Monday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky, officials said. Yi-Sok-Su Snyder, 73, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday near Langley, Kentucky, according to the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. Investigators said Snyder attempted turn onto KY 80...
Accident involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was sent to the hospital Monday morning following an accident involving a pedestrian, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened along Washington Street West in Charleston just before 8 a.m. No further information has been released at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Gov. Justice awards over $16.8 million in VOCA grants; funding replenished after federal cuts last year
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network’s One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston....
13 years have passed since Charleston Patrolman Jerry Jones killed in the line of duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tuesday, Sept. 13, marked a somber day in the history of Charleston – the 13th anniversary of the death of Patrolman Jerry Jones. Jones, 27, was killed by friendly fire while he and two other officers were trying to make an arrest following a high-speed pursuit that went into the Elk River area in September 2009. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene after he tried to use his pickup truck to ram multiple police officers.
Shootings lead West Side neighborhood watch to ask for community involvement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident on Aug. 5, 2022 including a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on murder charges. Police are still searching for a suspect in another deadly shooting on Wyoming Avenue that happened Friday. Jean, who only wanted to...
Kenova Save A Lot reopening after 2021 fire
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Renovations are complete at the Save A Lot in Kenova after a fire in 2021, and a grand re-opening has been set for this week. According to store officials, the Save A Lot on 1400 Chestnut Street in Kenova is one of many of the company’s locations to be completely renovated […]
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
LOUISA FESTIVAL OVERWHELMS CITY, CHILDERS DRAWS 15,000
LOUISA, Ky. — This small northeastern Ky. city welcomed perhaps the largest crowd in Lawrence County history Friday and Saturday as ‘Hometown Heroes’ returned to their roots for mayor Harold Slone’s version of Septemberfest 2022. Saturday night’s performance by Tyler Childers alone packed the city business...
Fundraiser competition in Jackson County, WV benefits children ‘in need of comforting’ and emergency services
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A fundraising competition meant to benefit both children, “in need of comforting,” and emergency services in Jackson County, West Virginia is underway. The competition is called “Battle of the Bears,” which is between two Jackson County cities, Ravenswood and Ripley. A flyer posted by the Ripley Police Department asks, “which […]
