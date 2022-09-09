ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

FX Announces Comedy Specials From Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers to Premiere on Hulu

“Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” serves as the comedian’s first live solo standup special. Set in an intimate space, the “A League of Their Own” star takes on not only the audience, but also a mirrored reflection of herself in her absurdist show. As she challenges the crowd’s expectations of her comedy, Berlant analyzes her own need to perform, as well as her connection to the room.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Emmys 2022: Variety’s TV Critics Break Down the Best Speeches, Rushed Jokes and Deserved Winners

The 74th Primetime Emmys came sparklingly alive thanks to speeches by a strong slate of winners. The production seemed eager to bring back the grand-scale awards show after a dialed-back COVID era, with a booming pop soundtrack and a packed house. Variety’s TV critics were divided on some elements of the show, from the hosting to the speeches to the wins themselves. The morning after the ceremony, they had some coffee and hashed it all out.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘Gangs of London’ Producer Pulse Films’ ‘Name Me Lawand’: Watch First Clip From London Film Festival Selection (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by Edward Lovelace (“The Possibilities Are Endless”), the film is in competition at the festival’s The Grierson Award for documentaries. BFI London Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup Including 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' #MeToo thriller 'She Said'. The documentary, filmed over four years, follows Lawand...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
SFGate

Remembering Jean-Luc Godard: The Director of ‘Breathless’ Was a Daunting Film Poet Who Revolutionized Cinema

Jean-Luc Godard, who died Tuesday at 91, was the filmmaker who changed everything. He directed “Breathless,” the 1959 landmark that helped to launch the French New Wave, employing a new, fast, leaping-ahead technique and style — the jump cut — that altered the DNA of how movies were made. In the ’60s, he took his camera out into the streets and into cafés, stores, offices, and apartments, so that a Godard film often seemed like a documentary about fictional characters. He drew many of those characters from Old Hollywood, a world he’d grown up on and remained obsessed with, but one that he always made seem a million miles away, like some black-and-white Garden of Eden the world had fallen from. So even as you were watching Jean-Paul Belmondo play a glamorous hoodlum or Anna Karina play a femme fatale, you knew that you were also seeing an actor toy with the very idea that they were playing that role.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Richard Kind
Person
Joe Mantello
Person
Margo Martindale
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Terry Kinney
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Bobby Cannavale
SFGate

Variety and TikTok to Host Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sep. 20

Variety and TikTok are teaming up to host the first-ever Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sept. 20. The in-person dinner, held in Los Angeles, will bring together top entertainment film and TV marketers. The dinner will feature conversations with entertainment thought leaders, including the panel discussion Engaging Audiences in the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Scooby-Doo's Velma branded a 'Karen' for calling police in video game

It's been a hallmark plotline in the "Scooby-Doo" show and franchise for nearly five decades: The Mystery Inc. gang solves a crime and alerts the police to the bad guy. And in the new Warner Bros. fighter game "MultiVersus," that theme lived on - as a move by Velma Dinkley, the squad's bespectacled problem solver.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#The Watcher#The White Lotus

Comments / 0

Community Policy