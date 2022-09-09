Read full article on original website
FX Announces Comedy Specials From Kate Berlant, Byron Bowers to Premiere on Hulu
“Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” serves as the comedian’s first live solo standup special. Set in an intimate space, the “A League of Their Own” star takes on not only the audience, but also a mirrored reflection of herself in her absurdist show. As she challenges the crowd’s expectations of her comedy, Berlant analyzes her own need to perform, as well as her connection to the room.
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
Emmys 2022: Variety’s TV Critics Break Down the Best Speeches, Rushed Jokes and Deserved Winners
The 74th Primetime Emmys came sparklingly alive thanks to speeches by a strong slate of winners. The production seemed eager to bring back the grand-scale awards show after a dialed-back COVID era, with a booming pop soundtrack and a packed house. Variety’s TV critics were divided on some elements of the show, from the hosting to the speeches to the wins themselves. The morning after the ceremony, they had some coffee and hashed it all out.
‘Gangs of London’ Producer Pulse Films’ ‘Name Me Lawand’: Watch First Clip From London Film Festival Selection (EXCLUSIVE)
Directed by Edward Lovelace (“The Possibilities Are Endless”), the film is in competition at the festival’s The Grierson Award for documentaries. BFI London Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup Including 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' #MeToo thriller 'She Said'. The documentary, filmed over four years, follows Lawand...
Alaskan Bush People fans demand family member return to series after he’s ‘missing’ from season 14 trailer
ALASKAN Bush People fans have questioned if a disgraced family member will return to the series after he's missing from the season 14 trailer. Discovery channel announced the show's October 2nd return with a new trailer posted on the Alaskan Bush People Instagram account. The Instagram post was captioned, "The...
Remembering Jean-Luc Godard: The Director of ‘Breathless’ Was a Daunting Film Poet Who Revolutionized Cinema
Jean-Luc Godard, who died Tuesday at 91, was the filmmaker who changed everything. He directed “Breathless,” the 1959 landmark that helped to launch the French New Wave, employing a new, fast, leaping-ahead technique and style — the jump cut — that altered the DNA of how movies were made. In the ’60s, he took his camera out into the streets and into cafés, stores, offices, and apartments, so that a Godard film often seemed like a documentary about fictional characters. He drew many of those characters from Old Hollywood, a world he’d grown up on and remained obsessed with, but one that he always made seem a million miles away, like some black-and-white Garden of Eden the world had fallen from. So even as you were watching Jean-Paul Belmondo play a glamorous hoodlum or Anna Karina play a femme fatale, you knew that you were also seeing an actor toy with the very idea that they were playing that role.
‘Woman King,’ Viola Davis and the culmination of a struggle
TORONTO (AP) — When Viola Davis, sculpted and hardened from months of training, first stood in the full garb of the Agojie warrior women, with her bare feet in the African sand, it was the culmination of not just the years-long push to make “The Woman King,” but of a lifelong battle.
Variety and TikTok to Host Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sep. 20
Variety and TikTok are teaming up to host the first-ever Culture Catalysts Dinner on Sept. 20. The in-person dinner, held in Los Angeles, will bring together top entertainment film and TV marketers. The dinner will feature conversations with entertainment thought leaders, including the panel discussion Engaging Audiences in the New...
Feid Lights Up Medellín With Three Sold-Out Hometown Shows: Concert Review
La Macarena in Colombia has a long history of hosting boisterous energy. The stadium has served as a venue for both concerts and bullfights since 1945, but on the weekend of Sept. 9, the ring was populated by Medellín native Salomón Villada Hoyos, otherwise known as Feid. The...
Scooby-Doo's Velma branded a 'Karen' for calling police in video game
It's been a hallmark plotline in the "Scooby-Doo" show and franchise for nearly five decades: The Mystery Inc. gang solves a crime and alerts the police to the bad guy. And in the new Warner Bros. fighter game "MultiVersus," that theme lived on - as a move by Velma Dinkley, the squad's bespectacled problem solver.
Here's How The Cast Of "Barbershop" Has Changed Two Decades After The Movie Premiered
It's a big anniversary for the Barbershop crew.
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
