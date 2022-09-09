Naples will review guidelines and policies for special events

The city of Naples will reconsider its special event approval process following criticism of the number of events held every year, concerns about the strain on city resources, and resident complaints raised this summer about LGBTQ+-related events.

Naples City Council unanimously voted for staff to look into guidelines and procedures for special events after approving a moratorium on new special events on public property until the end of January 2023.

Special events in Naples have been drawing criticism as costs go up and police, staff, and facilities are maxed out.

For example, according to estimates from Recreation Superintendent Jennifer Fox, Naples Concert Band's recurring eight shows are costing the city $11,614 annually, with $7,520 of the cost coming from lost rental opportunity.

The recently established special events committee, made up of representatives from various city departments, will research policies on special events and report back to the city council in February, according to Monique Barnhart, communications and public relations manager for the city.

She said places like Cambier Park or Baker Park and their space and capacity will be evaluated.

City Manager Jay Boodheshwar told the Naples Daily News submitted applications for special events before the moratorium will still be processed and come to the council for approval in the upcoming months.

"This committee will also have an ongoing responsibility for reviewing ongoing applications for repeat events, so they are not necessarily sitting down and reviewing all 300 events at one time but will be taking them one at a time," Boodheshwar said.

The move comes after complaints made by a small group of residents targeted toward LGBTQ-related events in the city.

A Naples Pride representative spoke during public comment on Tuesday to ask the council to keep the group's annual Pride event in mind when making changes going forward.

"As you try to make decisions on how to navigate all-day events, special events, and requests in our beautiful downtown Naples please keep in mind the thousands of people that find the joy that day at our Pride festival and the many more that come for resources, health care services and support at our center," Cori Craciun, president of Naples Pride said.

Naples Pride held its 4th Annual Naples Pride Fest on July 9, a single-afternoon celebration of the LGBTQ+ community but quickly found itself defending against conservatives who want the event's drag show banned .

"We didn't break any rules, so I don't see why there needs to be any new guidelines," Craciun said.

Teddy Collins of Naples first spoke on July 12 when he presented videos from the event to the Collier County Commission.

"Many of these male performers dressed in outfits where I felt that were lewd and inappropriate for children to be attending," Collins said during public comment.

He cited instances of children handing out money to the drag performers and a drag performer doing the splits and said he was appalled by children being at the event.

The video presented had no sound and parts of the video and photos shown could not be authenticated.

"I would view this as a form of sexual abuse," Collins said.

Commissioner Penny Taylor responded to his comment and said the commission did not have any jurisdiction over special events in Cambier Park.

Collins said he just wanted to bring this event to the commission's attention, and it is unclear whether he or other speakers who spoke during the meeting were trying to pre-emptively eliminate them.

Another speaker at the meeting , Ashley Jenkins, said she was present at the Pride fest.

She said Naples police department were at the event but said a vendor at Cambier Park was selling medical marijuana outside without properly being registered.

“Solicitation to sell occurred by a vendor of myself at Cambier Park,” Jenkins said.

Taylor responded to comments from residents and said the permit doesn’t advertise the event as a family event.

The permit, obtained by the Naples Daily News, describes the event as a fundraiser “to celebrate our diversity and bring awareness to the LGBTQ community needs.”

As for Jenkins's claims about medical marijuana, a Naples police report dated July 9 responded to a claim from an Ashley, no last name given, who claimed people were smoking the substance openly and trying to openly sell marijuana.

The police report however stated that the caller did not witness any sale of the vendor’s product and could not confirm the product sold was marijuana.

“Based on the interview with the caller and interview of the business/vendor owner, I was unable to establish any crime being committed,” the report stated.

Political homophobic groups like GAP (Great American Patriots) and Southwest Florida Christian Activists have been showing up to Naples City Council meetings to demand the city ban drag shows.

These efforts also come a few months after Gov. Ron DeSantis targeted a Miami restaurant and bar that hosted drag shows attended by children .

Mayor Teresa Heitmann, who attended Pride fest and gave a speech, recently addressed residents criticizing Pride fest.

"Just so that you know about that particular event and all events, the city manager has established a committee to review all of our events as far as size, the locations, and the content because it's necessary for us as a council and for the community who has cried out loud many times that there are too many events and the type of events," Heitmann said.

Heitmann told the Naples Daily News that review of the new events and the criticism of the Pride event were unrelated.

"It was coincidental because (staff) had already talked about looking at the events and the size of the appropriate place for room prior to the unfortunate community's disagreement," Heitmann said.

The city council also reviewed the fee-free, first-choice status of the Naples Concert Band and unanimously voted to allow it to continue another year without any change.

The band has first rights of refusal regarding concert dates over all the other bands that utilize the Cambier Park bandshell because of the band's part in raising more than $400,000 for the renovation of the bandshell in 2001.

The Naples Concert Band has been performing in Naples for more than 50 years and spends $15,000 annually for rent and storage.

It's considered a "traditional” special event, and the city automatically waives the rental fees at the park and any city personnel costs.

Joe Duffy, board member of the Naples Concert Band, said the organization was "here before Naples became a thing."

The city voted in 2019 not to renew the five-year use agreement between the city and Naples Concert Band so requests for concert dates are brought before City Council each year.

In a 6-1 vote, with Heitmann voting no, the Thanksgiving Weekend Naples Art Fair also was approved to move forward, but the January Uptown Art Festival was not approved.

The Thanksgiving Weekend Naples Art Fair changed its site plan, which closes 10th Street at Third Avenue South to U.S. 41, and the January art event will be reviewed by city council later after staff brings more information.

Heitmann disapproved of the Thanksgiving event going forward because of the complaints from residents who live in the condominium near 10th Street.

"I thought there were other alternatives that they could have used instead of closing down one of our busiest throughways," Heitmann said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

