ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples will review guidelines and policies for special events

By Luis Zambrano, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

The city of Naples will reconsider its special event approval process following criticism of the number of events held every year, concerns about the strain on city resources, and resident complaints raised this summer about LGBTQ+-related events.

Naples City Council unanimously voted for staff to look into guidelines and procedures for special events after approving a moratorium on new special events on public property until the end of January 2023.

Special events in Naples have been drawing criticism as costs go up and police, staff, and facilities are maxed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLPrA_0hozOeQD00

Previously: Naples Mayor John Sorey draws conflict of interest claims with opposition to Cambier Park

Previous story: Naples special events under scrutiny, but why? What to know before Sept. 6 meeting

Downtown residential condos complain: Naples now has more locals-only beach parking after traffic, noise complaints

For example, according to estimates from Recreation Superintendent Jennifer Fox, Naples Concert Band's recurring eight shows are costing the city $11,614 annually, with $7,520 of the cost coming from lost rental opportunity.

The recently established special events committee, made up of representatives from various city departments, will research policies on special events and report back to the city council in February, according to Monique Barnhart, communications and public relations manager for the city.

She said places like Cambier Park or Baker Park and their space and capacity will be evaluated.

City Manager Jay Boodheshwar told the Naples Daily News submitted applications for special events before the moratorium will still be processed and come to the council for approval in the upcoming months.

"This committee will also have an ongoing responsibility for reviewing ongoing applications for repeat events, so they are not necessarily sitting down and reviewing all 300 events at one time but will be taking them one at a time," Boodheshwar said.

The move comes after complaints made by a small group of residents targeted toward LGBTQ-related events in the city.

A Naples Pride representative spoke during public comment on Tuesday to ask the council to keep the group's annual Pride event in mind when making changes going forward.

"As you try to make decisions on how to navigate all-day events, special events, and requests in our beautiful downtown Naples please keep in mind the thousands of people that find the joy that day at our Pride festival and the many more that come for resources, health care services and support at our center," Cori Craciun, president of Naples Pride said.

Naples Pride held its 4th Annual Naples Pride Fest on July 9, a single-afternoon celebration of the LGBTQ+ community but quickly found itself defending against conservatives who want the event's drag show banned .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Pyiw_0hozOeQD00

Pride fest under scrutiny: Right to assemble: City of Naples may review permit process after Pride Fest at Cambier

More: Supporters, and opposers of Naples Pride Festival drag show voice concerns to City Council

And: LGBTQ+ event for teens Saturday at Naples church drawing worldwide attention

"We didn't break any rules, so I don't see why there needs to be any new guidelines," Craciun said.

Teddy Collins of Naples first spoke on July 12 when he presented videos from the event to the Collier County Commission.

"Many of these male performers dressed in outfits where I felt that were lewd and inappropriate for children to be attending," Collins said during public comment.

He cited instances of children handing out money to the drag performers and a drag performer doing the splits and said he was appalled by children being at the event.

The video presented had no sound and parts of the video and photos shown could not be authenticated.

"I would view this as a form of sexual abuse," Collins said.

Commissioner Penny Taylor responded to his comment and said the commission did not have any jurisdiction over special events in Cambier Park.

Collins said he just wanted to bring this event to the commission's attention, and it is unclear whether he or other speakers who spoke during the meeting were trying to pre-emptively eliminate them.

Another speaker at the meeting , Ashley Jenkins, said she was present at the Pride fest.

She said Naples police department were at the event but said a vendor at Cambier Park was selling medical marijuana outside without properly being registered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xf68E_0hozOeQD00

“Solicitation to sell occurred by a vendor of myself at Cambier Park,” Jenkins said.

Taylor responded to comments from residents and said the permit doesn’t advertise the event as a family event.

The permit, obtained by the Naples Daily News, describes the event as a fundraiser “to celebrate our diversity and bring awareness to the LGBTQ community needs.”

As for Jenkins's claims about medical marijuana, a Naples police report dated July 9 responded to a claim from an Ashley, no last name given, who claimed people were smoking the substance openly and trying to openly sell marijuana.

The police report however stated that the caller did not witness any sale of the vendor’s product and could not confirm the product sold was marijuana.

“Based on the interview with the caller and interview of the business/vendor owner, I was unable to establish any crime being committed,” the report stated.

Political homophobic groups like GAP (Great American Patriots) and Southwest Florida Christian Activists have been showing up to Naples City Council meetings to demand the city ban drag shows.

These efforts also come a few months after Gov. Ron DeSantis targeted a Miami restaurant and bar that hosted drag shows attended by children .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHmlK_0hozOeQD00

Mayor Teresa Heitmann, who attended Pride fest and gave a speech, recently addressed residents criticizing Pride fest.

"Just so that you know about that particular event and all events, the city manager has established a committee to review all of our events as far as size, the locations, and the content because it's necessary for us as a council and for the community who has cried out loud many times that there are too many events and the type of events," Heitmann said.

Heitmann told the Naples Daily News that review of the new events and the criticism of the Pride event were unrelated.

"It was coincidental because (staff) had already talked about looking at the events and the size of the appropriate place for room prior to the unfortunate community's disagreement," Heitmann said.

Naples Uptown Art Festival: UAC arts festival gets wrench thrown in from Naples Art before city council acts

Naples Concert Band: 50 years of sweet sounds: Naples Concert Band marks half century with own music, Artis—Naples date

The city council also reviewed the fee-free, first-choice status of the Naples Concert Band and unanimously voted to allow it to continue another year without any change.

The band has first rights of refusal regarding concert dates over all the other bands that utilize the Cambier Park bandshell because of the band's part in raising more than $400,000 for the renovation of the bandshell in 2001.

The Naples Concert Band has been performing in Naples for more than 50 years and spends $15,000 annually for rent and storage.

It's considered a "traditional” special event, and the city automatically waives the rental fees at the park and any city personnel costs.

Joe Duffy, board member of the Naples Concert Band, said the organization was "here before Naples became a thing."

The city voted in 2019 not to renew the five-year use agreement between the city and Naples Concert Band so requests for concert dates are brought before City Council each year.

In a 6-1 vote, with Heitmann voting no, the Thanksgiving Weekend Naples Art Fair also was approved to move forward, but the January Uptown Art Festival was not approved.

The Thanksgiving Weekend Naples Art Fair changed its site plan, which closes 10th Street at Third Avenue South to U.S. 41, and the January art event will be reviewed by city council later after staff brings more information.

Heitmann disapproved of the Thanksgiving event going forward because of the complaints from residents who live in the condominium near 10th Street.

"I thought there were other alternatives that they could have used instead of closing down one of our busiest throughways," Heitmann said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples will review guidelines and policies for special events

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples

The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bellasera Resort in Naples sells for $5.4 million

Resort Hospitality Partners LLC purchased Bellasera Resort at 221 Ninth St. S. in Naples from Gulf Star Holdings LLC for $5.42 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

New physical therapy concept Performance Optimal Health opens in North Naples

Todd Wilkowski decided to take his professional life and his favorite vacation destination and merge the two of them. Performance Optimal Health, founded nearly 20 years ago by Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, has grown to six locations, with the others clustered in Connecticut. Now, he has a seventh location at 2260 Logan Blvd. N., Ste. 202 in North Naples. It’s at the Logan Landing shopping center, next door to First Watch.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Rockin on the River concerts in downtown Fort Myers begin Tuesday

The Rockin’ on the River free concerts by the water in downtown Fort Myers begin on Tuesday at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center. The classic alternative group The Fixx starts off the series of concerts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then in Oct. Pablo Cruise and in Nov. country music star Lorrie Morgan will be performing.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sunken boat owner served a notice to appear in court

The sunken boat owner in the Bimini Basin received a notice to appear in court. The owner identified by Florida Fish and Wildlife as William Debruine is under investigation. The boat originally sunk on September 1, and bystanders were out at the basin trying to get the boat out of the water.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two powerboats found after being stolen from Edison Sailing Center

Two powerboats were found with the motor missing after being stolen from Edison Sailing Center in Fort Myers. The company teaches safe boating to local kids and has an event coming up but this theft could impact that. Next month they have their Junior Olympic Festival they said they need...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
gulfshorebusiness.com

Best Ice Cream opens in downtown Fort Myers

Ali Perez has overcome obstacles. As of late, she has experienced good fortune, too. In 1963 at the age of six months old, she was on a boat that helped her family flee from communist-overrun Cuba to Florida. Almost 60 years later, she is opening her latest business. Best Ice...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sheriff speaks out about Lee County Jail COVID-19 restrictions

Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks out about Lee County Jail COVID-19 restrictions. Police officers in Lee County say the jail is sending certain accused criminals back into the community with a notice to appear in court because of COVID-19. Officers who fear for their jobs say some criminals already know if...
LEE COUNTY, FL
homesenator.com

Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market

Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. And Texas Roadhouse (South Naples), Cocomo's Grill, Marco Prime, Papusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East Naples), Capri Fish House, Mi Mercado (East Naples), Pinchers, Marco Island Brewery, Ciao Bella Ristorante Italiano, Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market, La Familia Mexican Taqueria (East Naples), The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples), The SpeakEasy, Z’s Music Kitchen (South Naples), Zaza Mexican Kitchen, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli (South Naples), Mango's Dockside Bistro, Jackie’s Chinese, Crazy Flamingo, Stonewalls, Nacho Mama's, Empire Bagel Factory, Leebe Fish, Tony's N.Y. Pizza, Su's Garden Chinese, Napoli On The Bay, Island Gypsy, Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery (South Naples), Smith House Restaurant & Tavern, Skillets (East Naples), Doreen's Cup of Joe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Sunset Grille, Sami's, Sand Bar, Hoot's Breakfast & Lunch, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Island Chicken, Cocomo's, Da Vinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Thai Sushi By KJ, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl (South Naples), Italian Market & Deli, Joey D's, Sale e Pepe, The Snook Inn, Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, The Oyster Society, Arturo's Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, CJ's On The Bay, Crabby Lady, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Paradise Found (Goodland), Little Bar (Goodland), Osteria Capri (Isles of Capri), Micky's Pizza (Isles of Capri), Summer Day Market & Café, Verdi's American Bistro, 21 Spices by Chef Asif (East Naples), Kretch's, Dolce Mare, Island Cheese Company, Big Al's Deli, Let's Eat Asian Fusion (South Naples), Bistro Soleil, Red Roosters, Hammock Grill, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Old Marco Pub, Stan's Idle Hour, Dolphin Tiki, Pelican Bend, and Stilts Bar & Grill.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples City Council#Cambier Park#Recreation Superintendent#Naples Concert Band
WINKNEWS.com

Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida

A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Pub in North Naples celebrates and honors Queen Elizabeth II

A pub in North Naples is celebrating the life of the Queen by setting up an area for people to come and pay their respects. The Pub in Naples included a setup with pictures, candles, and flowers will be up until the funeral honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples orthopaedic surgeon introduces interactive app for joint replacement surgery patients

Dr. Robert J. Zehr, of Zehr Center for Orthopaedics in North Naples, introduced an interactive app to his practice, to assist ZCO patients preparing for joint replacement surgery. The mymobility app from Zimmer Biomet is a digital interactive care plan that allows patients to connect with the ZCO care team through their compatible iPhone, Apple Watch or Android smartphone. The app prompts patients to complete tasks assigned by Zehr as part of their prescribed care plan and allows the interactions needed to take an active role in optimizing their results and recovery. Users can message the ZCO’s physician assistant directly. The encrypted messaging feature allows patients to ask questions regarding their health, activity, care plan prognosis and surgeon’s directions. Patients can also share photos, such as a snapshot of their surgical incision site for an assessment of their healing.
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars

On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
FORT MYERS, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy