The Jewish Press
New York State Declares Polio State of Emergency
New York State has declared a polio state of emergency, paving the way to boost vaccinations against the disease with the inactive intramuscular vaccine used exclusively in the US since 2000. Governor Kathy Hochul issued the executive order on Friday as the once-rare virus continues to spread across the state.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
Polio Outbreak: What Does New York's Disaster Emergency Mean?
"On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice," New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said Friday, urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the virus.
Ars Technica
Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
fox40jackson.com
ValueWalk
mainepublic.org
Mid-Hudson News Network
brickunderground.com
thelakewoodscoop.com
