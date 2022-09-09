ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Jewish Press

New York State Declares Polio State of Emergency

New York State has declared a polio state of emergency, paving the way to boost vaccinations against the disease with the inactive intramuscular vaccine used exclusively in the US since 2000. Governor Kathy Hochul issued the executive order on Friday as the once-rare virus continues to spread across the state.
Ars Technica

Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
