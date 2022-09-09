LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The International Franchise Association (IFA) and the University of Louisville (UofL) announced a landmark partnership to offer continuing education and certification through the IFA Certified Franchise Executive(CFE) Program and the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence, part of the UofL College of Business. For nearly 35 years, a CFE designation has been the premier certification in franchising, offering business, leadership and legal education unique to pursuing a career in the franchising industry.

