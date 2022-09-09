ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UofL announce partnership to offer franchising certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The International Franchise Association (IFA) and the University of Louisville (UofL) announced a landmark partnership to offer continuing education and certification through the IFA Certified Franchise Executive(CFE) Program and the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence, part of the UofL College of Business. For nearly 35 years, a CFE designation has been the premier certification in franchising, offering business, leadership and legal education unique to pursuing a career in the franchising industry.
UofL-based startup wins energy prize for ink to be used in perovskite solar cells

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville student-led startup has won $200,000 in a prestigious U.S. Department of Energy competition focused on next-generation energy technologies and now will compete for an additional $500,000. SoFab Inks LLC was founded by UofL graduate students Blake Martin, Peter Armstrong and Sashil Chapagain,...
Inxeption cuts ribbon on Louisville headquarters

— Leaders from Inxeption, an industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company, cuts the ribbon on the company’s new Louisville headquarters, which will create 200 full-time jobs with a $125 million investment over the next five years. Inxeption’s new headquarters is located in an 18,000-square-foot space on the 29th...
FORVIS to acquire ProBank Austin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ProBank Austin will join FORVIS, a top 10 accounting and advisory firm, through an asset acquisition effective Oct. 1. The move bolsters the services FORVIS offers clients in the financial services industry. is a nationally respected provider of education, loan review, regulatory compliance, asset/liability and interest...
