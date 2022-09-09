Read full article on original website
O'Brien Middle School the latest WCSD campus to modernize thanks to 2016 ballot initiative
This opinion column was submitted by Adam Searcy, chief operating officer of the Washoe County School District; and Kevin Kemner, associate AIA with TSK Architects. Reno is buzzing nowadays, and with that buzz comes a high demand for our Northern Nevada communities to keep up with the rush. No inhabitable area is complete without infrastructure; the very basics such as hospitals, schools, fire and police houses not only create a city, but a community for the ones who settle in to call it home. ...
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As wildfires, floods and extreme heat waves continue to affect many in our region, the Washoe County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare. September is National Preparedness Month and the perfect time to create escape plans, go-bags and make arrangements for pet care. “It’s not...
Hungry Valley residents can now monitor air quality as smoke continues to fill the skies
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As smoke from the Mosquito Fire continues to blanket northern Nevada, the Washoe County Health District Air Quality Management Division has partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony to install two new air quality sensors on tribal land. The sensors ensure air...
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office experiencing credit card processing issues
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Records/Permits and Civil Sections are experiencing credit card processing issues. WCSO officials say citizens seeking services over the next two days are asked to bring alternative forms of payment such as cash, check, cashier’s check or money order while WCSO works with their vendor to resolve the issues.
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
So much for justice in Susanville
Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
Animal advocacy non-profit, Res-Que, brings pet karma boxes to Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Res-Que is Washoe County’s largest independent animal rescue. They “save” about 300 dogs every year. They have recently partnered with the “Reno Karma Box Project” to place about 20 pet karma boxes in the Reno/Sparks community. Most are next to other Karma Boxes, but there are some independent ones where store owners have requested a box.
Washoe County man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm possession
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Washoe County man was sentenced to a maximum term of 26 years in prison for charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. Forty-year-old Gregory Shawn Walter Thomas Sargent, age 41 was sentenced to a maximum term of 26 years in prison with parole eligibility set to begin after a minimum of 7 years 4 months has been served. Sargent pled guilty in June to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, 100 grams or more.
Sun Valley woman sentenced to 20 years in connection with DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley woman has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison with parole possible after eight years, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says. Aveena Adrina Saenz, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing substantial bodily harm to another by...
Smith Properties: Listings for September 11th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Transients start vegetation fire near Little League Field
The Susanville Fire Department responded to a transient-caused vegetation fire behind 1525 Riverside Drive near the Pat Murphy Little League Field at an undisclosed time Saturday, Sept. 10. The human-caused fire was contained to an approximately 20- by 30-foot area. No injuries were reported from fire staff on the scene...
Friday night Roop Street fire injures three
The Susanville Fire Department reports three people were injured during a late evening fire at a Roop Street apartment building Friday, Sept. 9. According to a statement from the SFD, about 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, units responded to a structure fire at 555 N. Roop St. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a ground-floor apartment fully involved and spreading into the apartment above with multiple exposures on both sides.
