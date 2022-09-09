Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
L.A. Weekly
Man Critically Injured in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Crash on Orange Avenue [Perris, CA]
Male Pedestrian Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Collision on Redland Avenue. The accident occurred 7:00 p.m., along the intersection of Orange and Redlands Avenue on August 15th. Under unknown circumstances, the driver of a vehicle struck a man while he was crossing the street. Upon impact, the involved driver fled the scene...
Charges filed in foot pursuit that led to Indio police officer being struck by car
Charges were filed today against a Blythe man who allegedly led police on a foot pursuit in Indio where an officer was struck by a car. Job Adante Williams, 26, was charged with one felony count of resisting arrest as to cause serious injury to an officer and a misdemeanor count of willfully resisting arrest, The post Charges filed in foot pursuit that led to Indio police officer being struck by car appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
James Whiten Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Berea Road [Menifee, CA]
60-Year-Old Rider Killed in Motorcycle Collision near Normandy Road. The deadly collision happened around 4:00 p.m., at the intersection of Berea and Normandy Road. According to initial reports, Whiten was riding a Yamaha on the road when he collided with a Jeep that was making a U-turn. Eventually, paramedics transported...
L.A. Weekly
Alvaro Vasquez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Ramon Road [Palm Springs, CA]
The crash happened on September 9th, at about 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, Vasquez was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle going west on Ramon Road. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries. The unidentified driver of the involved vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone
Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured after Car Crash on 405 Freeway [Seal Beach, CA]
One Hurt in Traffic Accident near Seal Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 12:09 p.m., near Seal Beach Boulevard. According to initial reports, officers arrived at the scene and found one person with injuries. Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim. Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol shut...
Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio
A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3. First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead. There was The post Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
newsantaana.com
Repeat DUI driver from Anaheim arrested for fatal hit and run death of a bicyclist
Adriana Bernal, 36, of Anaheim, was arrested by Newport Beach police officers on suspicion of murder and a hit-and-run collision. Bernal was identified as the driver who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Jamboree Road south of University Drive,...
Valley Roadrunner
Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand
The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
L.A. Weekly
George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
L.A. Weekly
Martin Marquez, Jason Paige Killed in Vehicle Crash on Ramon Road [Cathedral City, CA]
The incident happened on September 4th at approximately 8:30 a.m., per initial reports. According to the Cathedral City Fire Department, one vehicle was driving northbound on Date Palm Drive and crossed over into the southbound lanes for reasons unknown. Furthermore, one vehicle was unable to avoid the wreckage and crashed...
L.A. Weekly
Adriana Bernal Arrested, Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash on Jamboree Road [Newport Beach, CA]
Cyclist Seriously Hurt in Hit-and-Run Collision near East Bluff Drive. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., in the 3000 block of Jamboree Road near East Bluff Drive. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, of September 11th. Following preliminary investigations, officers say Bernal struck a cyclist in the area and...
Son arrested in shooting death of woman on beach
The son of a woman who was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, San Diego police said.
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced.
L.A. Weekly
One Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Crash on Paseo De Valencia [Laguna Hills, CA]
Male Bicyclist Dead in Traffic Accident near Alicia Parkway. The fatal collision happened around 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway. Unfortunately, responding officials declared the man riding a bicycle dead at the scene. Although, their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
Car crashes onto Carlsbad beach
A car crashed onto a Carlsbad beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
