Sapulpa, OK

Opening of Automotive Memorabilia shop in Sapulpa highlights new business growth in the downtown

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
SAPULPA, Okla. — Michael Jones, the owner of Gasoline Alley Classics, cut the ceremonial red ribbon and opened the doors to his automotive memorabilia shop on Friday morning.

The 8,500 square foot building sits at the southwest corner of Main Street and Hobson Avenue in historic downtown Sapulpa.

In 2015, Jones and his family purchased the building that housed the Sapulpa Motor Company Model T dealership back in 1917.

The new store, which features automotive art décor, gifts, souvenirs, and men’s and women’s apparel is located just a half a block away from Route 66. It will be participating in the Route 66 Passport program. For more information on that just click here.

Three other businesses are opening in historic downtown Sapulpa this week; they include the Crossroads Cookery on 117 East Dewey Avenue; they will open on Friday evening, be open all day Saturday for the Route 66 Blowout Car Show and Festival, and offer a Sunday brunch.

On Friday Downtown Brown, a tanning salon, spa and boutique celebrated its grand opening on 110 East Dewey. On Thursday, Amber Marie & Company celebrated its Sapulpa store grand opening at 116 East Dewey Avenue on Route 66 in the old city hall building.

Construction is already underway on a pedestrian alley that will be closed to traffic.

The old Bayouth’s Department Store is also being renovated, according to Sapulpa Economic Development Director Mark Lawson. Plans calls for a real estate office upstairs and some retail on the first floor.

Lawson said the development and growth in downtown Sapulpa are taking place thanks to a series of bond propositions passed by voters in January of 2020, one of which called for the creation of a master plan for the downtown.

Plans are already in the works to create a “Route 66 Christmas Chute” in Sapulpa on Dewey Avenue in November. A three-block area will be shut down to traffic and be covered in Christmas decorations. For more information, click here.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Tulsa Home

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are on the scene near East Reading Street and North Rockford Avenue battling the blaze. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Crews battle grass fire in Henryetta

HENRYETTA, Okla. — A large grass fire is burning several acres in Henryetta. The Henryetta Fire Department said multiple crews and other agencies are at the scene. Firefighters on scene said the fire is stretching across 30 acres at least. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
HENRYETTA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow applies for federal ‘Safe Streets’ grant

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is joining the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) in an application for a grant that could provide the City with up to $4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the city announced this week. INCOG is also coordinating...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

St. John’s offering extended hours for mammograms in October

Ascension St. John will offer extended hours for mammogram services beginning in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Extended hours will be provided in three Green Country hospitals starting Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast, used by doctors to detect early signs of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police investigate east Tulsa hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning near 11th and Garnett. Police said at around 1 a.m., a person called them, saying that they saw a person lying in the road. The Mingo Valley Division is investigating this incident. Police also said...
TULSA, OK
Christina Howard

Have You Ever Stood Inside an 80 Foot Whale's Mouth?

One man's dream, his devoted friend, thousands of hours, and a crazy plan. That's what it took to birth an iconic tourist destination along Historic Route 66 in Catoosa, OK. What is now known as the Blue Whale of Catoosa, was the dream of Hugh S. Davis after raising children and retiring from the Tulsa Zoo.
CATOOSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
