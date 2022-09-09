Read full article on original website
County administrator charged with reporter's murder
Clark County public administrator Rob Telles is formally charged with open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.
13 Investigates: The violent past of public administrator Rob Telles
Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was formally charged with murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Darcy Spears looks into Telle's violent past.
mynews4.com
Clark County official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist makes brief court appearance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County elected official accused of murdering a Las Vegas journalist made a brief appearance in court Tuesday morning. Robert Telles stood at the doorway to the courtroom in Las Vegas Justice Court as his arraignment was continued to Tuesday, Sept. 20. Telles was...
mynews4.com
Clark County official formally charged with murder in death of Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County public administrator has been formally charged with murder after his arrest for the killing of a Las Vegas journalist last week. Court records show that a criminal complaint was filed Monday charging Robert Telles, 45, with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon where the victim 60 or older.
Las Vegas judge denies wife’s request for murder trial independent of husband, brother-in-law
A Las Vegas judge has denied a murder suspect’s request to have a trial independent of her husband and brother-in-law who are also charged in connection with a deadly shooting spree.
2 officers beat screaming inmate unconscious after prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance,’ documents say
Two Nevada corrections officers facing charges with two others in connection with a prison riot last December are accused of using unnecessary force on an inmate, which led to the man losing consciousness, court documents said.
nevadacurrent.com
Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation
A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
KDWN
Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
iheart.com
Reporter Tried Blaming Trump After Dem Is Arrested For Murdering Journalist
Democratic Clark County (Las Vegas) Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested last week in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. German was exposing all shenanigan that Telles was engaged in. Last week a reporter asked the Las Vegas sheriff whether former President Donald...
61-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of stealing $315K from 2 victims
A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $315,000 from two people over the course of about two years was indicted Wednesday by a Clark County grand jury.
Police search for suspects in multiple violent incidents across Las Vegas valley
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are searching for suspects after multiple violent incidents across the valley on Sunday night and Monday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Marcela Hernandez Dead, Zahrai Mendez-Amador Arrested after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on East Cheyenne Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
40-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Queen Street. The incident happened around 10:54 p.m., near the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to reports, Mendez-Amador was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck Hernandez as she was walking outside of a marked crosswalk. Upon...
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guilty
A woman from Nevada accused of strangling and abandoning her special needs son on a Las Vegas trail has pleaded guilty and faces a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison, KLAS reports.
KDWN
Metro police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Vegas chase
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive. Hank says one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Additional details weren’t immediately made public. Hank says it was the eighth shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2022.
L.A. Weekly
Child Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Coronado Center Drive [Las Vegas, NV]
Juvenile Hospitalized in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on Siena Heights Drive. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 3:15 p.m., along Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. According to the Nevada State Patrol, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Responding medics...
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say
According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.
mynews4.com
Clark County public administrator arrested for murder in killing of Las Vegas reporter
Police have arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on suspicion of murder in the killing of veteran Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. Telles was arrested by the LVMPD Wednesday night and booked into Clark County Detention Center. While police have not publicly commented on the arrest, an event number...
The CCSD shell game (which they are really bad at playing)
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Step right up, hims and hers and theys and thems, to the greatest game in the world. The object of this game is to follow this kernel of truth, which I am putting under one of these three shells. Note the shell that truth is under, and keep track of it as I move the […] The post The CCSD shell game (which they are really bad at playing) appeared first on Nevada Current.
