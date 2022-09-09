ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Clark County, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
nevadacurrent.com

Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation

A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
Joe Lombardo
KDWN

Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah Russell died of blunt force injuries. On Thursday, a district judge sentenced Miller to between 20 and 50 years in prison for first-degree murder and child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm. The child’s father _ 27-year-old Richard Davis _ is scheduled to go to trial in February. Prosecutors say he faces charges of murder and six counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm.
iheart.com

Reporter Tried Blaming Trump After Dem Is Arrested For Murdering Journalist

Democratic Clark County (Las Vegas) Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested last week in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. German was exposing all shenanigan that Telles was engaged in. Last week a reporter asked the Las Vegas sheriff whether former President Donald...
L.A. Weekly

Marcela Hernandez Dead, Zahrai Mendez-Amador Arrested after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on East Cheyenne Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]

40-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Queen Street. The incident happened around 10:54 p.m., near the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to reports, Mendez-Amador was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck Hernandez as she was walking outside of a marked crosswalk. Upon...
KDWN

Metro police: Suspect dead, officer wounded in Vegas chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive. Hank says one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Additional details weren’t immediately made public. Hank says it was the eighth shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2022.
L.A. Weekly

Child Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Coronado Center Drive [Las Vegas, NV]

Juvenile Hospitalized in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on Siena Heights Drive. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 3:15 p.m., along Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. According to the Nevada State Patrol, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Responding medics...
8 News Now

Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.
Nevada Current

The CCSD shell game (which they are really bad at playing)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Step right up, hims and hers and theys and thems, to the greatest game in the world. The object of this game is to follow this kernel of truth, which I am putting under one of these three shells. Note the shell that truth is under, and keep track of it as I move the […] The post The CCSD shell game (which they are really bad at playing) appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

