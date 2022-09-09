LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a person was killed and a patrol officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a vehicle stop several blocks east of the Strip. Capt. Carlos Hank says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Center and University Center Drive. Hank says one person ran from an SUV that had been stopped by police, and both the officer and suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire. Additional details weren’t immediately made public. Hank says it was the eighth shooting involving Las Vegas police in 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO