Bronx, NY

FanSided

4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason

The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter’s comments?

Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying

There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a hidden gem in Andres Chaparro

When you think of the Yankees’ top prospects down in the minors, a lot of names come up. At the forefront is future star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s had an OPS over 1.000 in his first stint at Triple-A with Scranton. Jasson Dominguez has continued to impress with...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Franmil Reyes versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. In 5 plate appearances this season, Vientos has yet to reach base.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Jackson Frazier torches Yankees writer, claims to reveal burner account

Highly-touted outfielder Jackson Frazier did not leave the New York Yankees quietly this offseason, shining a flashlight on some uncomfortable corners of the organization before he changed his name and tried to restart his career in Chicago. Among Frazier’s reveals were the unfortunate manner in which concussions derailed his Yankee...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Jordan Montgomery reveals the Yankees advice that hurt his career

The Jordan Montgomery who left the Yankees looks very little like the Jordan Montgomery who’s become a world-beater in St. Louis. And there’s a reason for that. Turns out, the Yankees — across multiple generations of the coaching staff, apparently — misdiagnosed what works best for Montgomery’s arsenal by ignoring the mental side of the game.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Giants get back top slot receiver from injury

Despite sustaining a tough injury, a torn Achilles just last December, the New York Giants’ longest-tenured player, slot receiver, Sterling Shepard will be good to go for Week 1 tomorrow. Shepard can help the Giants in his return:. Pretty impressive of Shepard to make it back so fast. The...
NFL
