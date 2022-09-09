Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter's 3 Daughters Join Him At Yankee Stadium During Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Watch: Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series. A grand slam family affair. Derek Jeter was honored at his National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony on Sept. 9 at Yankees Stadium where he was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters. Before...
MLB・
Anthony Varvaro, former MLB pitcher turned police officer, killed in car crash on way to 9/11 memorial in NYC
Varvaro played six seasons with three different MLB teams before becoming an officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason
The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
Yardbarker
Yankees have one player on fire to start September
The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
ESPN
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa recovering from pacemaker procedure; return date uncertain
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart and is uncertain when he'll return to run the club. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having...
What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter’s comments?
Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
Yardbarker
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Yankees plotting potential Oswaldo Cabrera role change is worrying
There isn’t a New York Yankees fan out there who disagrees with the team’s decision to promote prospect Oswaldo Cabrera. While the 23-year-old is still getting acclimated to MLB pitching, he’s delivered several clutch hits and he’s quickly established himself as one of the game’s premier right fielders.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a hidden gem in Andres Chaparro
When you think of the Yankees’ top prospects down in the minors, a lot of names come up. At the forefront is future star shortstop Anthony Volpe, who’s had an OPS over 1.000 in his first stint at Triple-A with Scranton. Jasson Dominguez has continued to impress with...
Ben Verlander stoops to new low with Mike Trout-based Aaron Judge shade
Ben Verlander, brother of Justin, has risen to the top of the Baseball Twitterverse with Yankees takes so hot they could burn Babe Ruth’s poor wife Helen in a fire (allegedly). Lately, the younger Verlander — once a Detroit Tigers pitching prospect, too — has been on a Shohei...
numberfire.com
Mark Vientos sitting Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Franmil Reyes versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. In 5 plate appearances this season, Vientos has yet to reach base.
Jackson Frazier torches Yankees writer, claims to reveal burner account
Highly-touted outfielder Jackson Frazier did not leave the New York Yankees quietly this offseason, shining a flashlight on some uncomfortable corners of the organization before he changed his name and tried to restart his career in Chicago. Among Frazier’s reveals were the unfortunate manner in which concussions derailed his Yankee...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Jordan Montgomery reveals the Yankees advice that hurt his career
The Jordan Montgomery who left the Yankees looks very little like the Jordan Montgomery who’s become a world-beater in St. Louis. And there’s a reason for that. Turns out, the Yankees — across multiple generations of the coaching staff, apparently — misdiagnosed what works best for Montgomery’s arsenal by ignoring the mental side of the game.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Dodgers: New Rule Change Will Affect Fan Experience At Dodger Stadium
With a new limit on how long songs are allowed to be played, the rule could change more things than some fans expect.
Yardbarker
Giants get back top slot receiver from injury
Despite sustaining a tough injury, a torn Achilles just last December, the New York Giants’ longest-tenured player, slot receiver, Sterling Shepard will be good to go for Week 1 tomorrow. Shepard can help the Giants in his return:. Pretty impressive of Shepard to make it back so fast. The...
NFL・
FanSided
