Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.

Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Win Tickets to See The Frontmen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair

The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is an amazingly fun time. It is something almost everybody looks forward to each and every year. Something new is happening at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. It's called the Dancin' in the Dirt Series. The series kicks off with Wade Bowen on Friday, September 16th and The Frontmen will take the stage on Saturday, September 17th.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Can You Still Drive and Get Your Kicks on Route 66?

It seems like an interesting question. Can you drive from start to finish on Route 66? Of course, we know the song but is it still possible?. Route 66 encompasses a lot of history from Chicago Illinois all the way through Los Angeles California. There are many places to stop. There is much to see. If you started on one end and drove all the way through the other would you be able to make the drive without any interruptions?
NewsTalk 940 AM

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery

I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
NewsTalk 940 AM

Time Running Out for Convicted Killer in Amarillo

John Lezell Balentine has had about twenty-four extra years on this hearth that his victims didn't have the luxury to enjoy. Three teenagers were asleep back in 1998 when Balentine crawled through a window of an Amarillo home. That was the end for Edward Mark Caylor 17, Kai Brooke Geyer,...
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

