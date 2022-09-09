ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 2

Related
KRQE News 13

Widespread, heavy rain chances return Tuesday

Remnants of a tropical storm will cross New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible across parts of the state. Tropical moisture starting streaming into New Mexico Monday, producing showers and thunderstorms across western and central parts of the state....
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Heavier rain west, drier east this evening

We’re looking at widespread storms across western NM this evening. For central and eastern parts of the state, we had mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures this morning to help stabilize the atmosphere. Thus helped to reduce storm chances significantly. Where it has rained this afternoon, we’ve seen another 1-2″ producing some more flash flooding conditions near burn scars.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storms and flash flood watch for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few sprinkles are possible in western NM this morning, with some showers and weak storms around Las Cruces to El Paso. Temperatures are in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Much of the state will be partly cloudy today, with warm temperatures. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms bring locally heavy rain, flooding this weekend

It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state this evening and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay moisture combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 1-2.5″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio and El Porvenir. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening. A reminder to avoid creeks and low-lying areas.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
knau.org

Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona

A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state. The watch extends to much of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KRQE News 13

Mainly cloudy, cool and foggy start Sunday

Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to quite chilly conditions across northern and eastern NM with temps in the upper 40s to the lower 50s! So grab those sweatshirts before heading out the door. Las Vegas and other areas across eastern NM are seeing foggy conditions given all...
ENVIRONMENT
12news.com

Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Rain chances begin increasing Friday

After another warm and hazy day across New Mexico, moisture will be on the increase bringing back widespread chances for rain by the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Weak upper level moisture associated with the very outermost bands of Hurricane Kay in the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Canyon#Breaking Down#Tropical Storm Kay
KRQE News 13

Stormy weekend in store for New Mexico

Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday. Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain chances finally return again this weekend

Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A blanket of clouds are pushing into New Mexico today. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona

There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

First case of West Nile virus detected in New Mexico for 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has identified the first human case of West Nile virus in the state in 2022. The San Juan County patient had to be hospitalized, but is recovering. The department is encouraging New Mexicans to take precautions to protect themselves against West Nile virus. Measures the public […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bear spotted beating the heat in the East Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While temperatures continue to stay hot across the state, it’s not just humans that are trying to stay cool. Pictures taken this weekend in David Canyon in the East Mountains shows a bear out for a swim trying to beat the heat. Jack Sanders says it was quite a site. It also […]
ANIMALS
lascrucescvb.org

Tour, Taste, Learn and Grow in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Dive into the History of Agriculture and Unique Flavors of Southern New Mexico. Calling all foodies! With iconic red and green chile, as well as wine, pecans, and a variety of locally grown produce, Las Cruces, New Mexico is a foodie’s paradise, shaped by the agricultural traditions dating back thousands of years.
LAS CRUCES, NM
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy