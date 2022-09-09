Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Widespread, heavy rain chances return Tuesday
Remnants of a tropical storm will cross New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible across parts of the state. Tropical moisture starting streaming into New Mexico Monday, producing showers and thunderstorms across western and central parts of the state....
KRQE News 13
Heavier rain west, drier east this evening
We’re looking at widespread storms across western NM this evening. For central and eastern parts of the state, we had mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures this morning to help stabilize the atmosphere. Thus helped to reduce storm chances significantly. Where it has rained this afternoon, we’ve seen another 1-2″ producing some more flash flooding conditions near burn scars.
Storms and flash flood watch for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few sprinkles are possible in western NM this morning, with some showers and weak storms around Las Cruces to El Paso. Temperatures are in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Much of the state will be partly cloudy today, with warm temperatures. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the […]
KRQE News 13
Scattered storms bring locally heavy rain, flooding this weekend
It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state this evening and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay moisture combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 1-2.5″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio and El Porvenir. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening. A reminder to avoid creeks and low-lying areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knau.org
Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona
A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state. The watch extends to much of...
KRQE News 13
Mainly cloudy, cool and foggy start Sunday
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to quite chilly conditions across northern and eastern NM with temps in the upper 40s to the lower 50s! So grab those sweatshirts before heading out the door. Las Vegas and other areas across eastern NM are seeing foggy conditions given all...
12news.com
Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
KRQE News 13
Rain chances begin increasing Friday
After another warm and hazy day across New Mexico, moisture will be on the increase bringing back widespread chances for rain by the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Weak upper level moisture associated with the very outermost bands of Hurricane Kay in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
Stormy weekend in store for New Mexico
Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday. Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.
KRQE News 13
Rain chances finally return again this weekend
Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A blanket of clouds are pushing into New Mexico today. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
12news.com
Tropical Storm Kay could bring heavy rain, flash floods to southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tropical Storm Kay appeared headed out to sea just short of the U.S. border Friday, after dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. While Kay is expected to continue weakening, it may still bring rain to southernmost California by the weekend.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First case of West Nile virus detected in New Mexico for 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has identified the first human case of West Nile virus in the state in 2022. The San Juan County patient had to be hospitalized, but is recovering. The department is encouraging New Mexicans to take precautions to protect themselves against West Nile virus. Measures the public […]
Bear spotted beating the heat in the East Mountains
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While temperatures continue to stay hot across the state, it’s not just humans that are trying to stay cool. Pictures taken this weekend in David Canyon in the East Mountains shows a bear out for a swim trying to beat the heat. Jack Sanders says it was quite a site. It also […]
worldpropertyjournal.com
Four Western States and Florida at Most Risk for Wildfire Property Damage in 2022
According to CoreLogic's newly released Wildfire Report for 2022, property owners in the Colorado Springs, CO and Santa Fe, NM metro areas run particularly high risks of property damage from wildfires. Wildfires commonly affect the Western U.S., but climate change and the region's severe drought of recent years has only...
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
lascrucescvb.org
Tour, Taste, Learn and Grow in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Dive into the History of Agriculture and Unique Flavors of Southern New Mexico. Calling all foodies! With iconic red and green chile, as well as wine, pecans, and a variety of locally grown produce, Las Cruces, New Mexico is a foodie’s paradise, shaped by the agricultural traditions dating back thousands of years.
Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden
"The pumpkin started about the size of a large grape, and then it turned to be almost a little over 10 feet in circumference. That's a big change," said Aaron Price.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
Comments / 2