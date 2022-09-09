Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - Missouri State
For the first time in over a decade, No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) will suit up as a top-10 team in Fayetteville as it takes on Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. The game is available on ESPN+/SECN+. For information on how to access both networks, click on the “How to Watch” link at the top of the article.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Rack Up Second Top 10 Win of the Season Over Jackets
The Arkansas volleyball program hosted its first ranked vs. ranked match-up in 23 years on Thursday, and the No. 24 Hogs did not disappoint with their second top 10 win of the season over the No. 7 Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, 3-1. It’s the first time that Arkansas has ever posted...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 14 Arkansas Opens SEC Play at Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 14 Arkansas soccer (5-1-1) begins conference play on Friday, Sept. 16 and will face the unbeaten Mississippi State (6-0-1) Bulldogs. First kick is set for 6:30 p.m. and the match will air on SEC Network Plus. The Hogs completed non-conference play with a road trip...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Basketball Adds Exhibition Game
Arkansas women’s basketball has added an exhibition game against the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, as announced by Head Coach Mike Neighbors on Friday. The game is set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. UAFS finished last season 7-18, rounding out the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks race over 5k in Missouri Southern Stampede
JOPLIN, Mo. – A portion of the Razorback women’s cross country team will compete over a 5,000m distance on the Tom Rutledge course Saturday morning at the Missouri Southern Stampede. Scheduled to race at 8:30 a.m. amid a mix of Division I and II schools, Arkansas will have...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Top 25 Match-Up on Deck for Hogs in Arkansas Challenge
Arkansas volleyball continues a five-match homestand this weekend and it all starts with a top 25 showdown. Arkansas’ No. 24 ranking this week in the AVCA Coaches Poll marks the first time since 2015 and the first time in head coach Jason Watson’s tenure that the Hogs have cracked the top 25. With the home team and the Yellowjackets both on the list, Thursday’s match will mark the first time that a ranked Arkansas team will take on a ranked opponent at Barnhill Arena since 1998.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs+ Halftime Show: Week 3 Details & Prizes
The Hogs+ Halftime Show is back this Saturday, September 17 featuring Razorback men’s basketball legend Pat Bradley as this week’s guest. Watch hosts A.J. McCord and Clint Stoerner break down the first half of the Arkansas vs. Missouri State game and answer these 10 predictive questions ahead of time to win the grand prize at halftime—a game-used Razorback football jersey!
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Begin Season on the Road at the Arkansas Invite
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas Swimming and Diving team is set to start the 2022-23 season on the road in Little Rock for the Arkansas Invite on Saturday, Sept. 17. Opponent: Henderson State University, Hendrix College, Ouachita Baptist University, University of Arkansas Little Rock, University of the...
Comments / 0