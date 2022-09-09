Arkansas volleyball continues a five-match homestand this weekend and it all starts with a top 25 showdown. Arkansas’ No. 24 ranking this week in the AVCA Coaches Poll marks the first time since 2015 and the first time in head coach Jason Watson’s tenure that the Hogs have cracked the top 25. With the home team and the Yellowjackets both on the list, Thursday’s match will mark the first time that a ranked Arkansas team will take on a ranked opponent at Barnhill Arena since 1998.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO