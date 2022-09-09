VERSAILLES, Ky. — Frontier Nursing University is proud to announce that Dr. Rachel Risner, Ph.D., DNP, APRN, C-FNP, CNE, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, has been selected to participate in the National League for Nursing & Walden University College of Nursing Institute for Social Determinants of Health & Social Change. Dr. Risner attended an orientation at the Social Determinants of Health & Social Change Leadership Academy, held in Washington, D.C., August 8-9. The orientation was the start of the year-long program, which is a key element of a groundbreaking collaboration between the League and Walden University College of Nursing Institute for Social Determinants of Health and Social Change, launched last year to bring about positive social change through focused professional development.

