Historic philanthropic gift invests in expansion of Baptist Health
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Baptist Health Hamburg opens in 2024, it will accelerate progress, enhance the patient experience and bring a new dawn to innovation, access and preventative care. Thanks to a historic philanthropic donation provided by Commonwealth Credit Union, the largest donation received in Baptist Health Foundation Lexington’s history, thousands of patients will receive more convenient care through expanded outpatient services for cancer, cardiovascular, breast imaging and diagnostics, emergency care, orthopedics and surgery.
Risner selected for National League for Nursing
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Frontier Nursing University is proud to announce that Dr. Rachel Risner, Ph.D., DNP, APRN, C-FNP, CNE, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, has been selected to participate in the National League for Nursing & Walden University College of Nursing Institute for Social Determinants of Health & Social Change. Dr. Risner attended an orientation at the Social Determinants of Health & Social Change Leadership Academy, held in Washington, D.C., August 8-9. The orientation was the start of the year-long program, which is a key element of a groundbreaking collaboration between the League and Walden University College of Nursing Institute for Social Determinants of Health and Social Change, launched last year to bring about positive social change through focused professional development.
Bluegrass Airport to host master plan open house
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The open house is between 5:30-7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22, at the Keeneland Library. Participants will be able to visit various information stations and provide feedback on the development of the airport’s new Master Plan, which will create a strategic vision to accommodate the future aviation needs of the region.
Keeneland September yearling sale opens with dynamic session
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland kicked off its 2022 September Yearling Sale with an opening session that was electric from start to finish, sparking vibrant trade among a full house of the world’s top buyers that generated double-digit increases in gross, average and median prices. Leading the nine yearlings sold for $1 million or more was a colt by Quality Road for $2.5 million, the highest amount paid for a Thoroughbred yearling in North America and the second-highest price recorded anywhere in the world this year.
