The people at Blossman Gas & Appliance are used to taking care of their customers in all kinds of weather so the didn’t let the bad weather on Saturday, September 10th stop them from holding their big Open House which included free food samples and hotdogs, a band, a bouncy house for the kids, free giveaways and prize drawings. WKYK/WTOE broadcast live for the event and people came out to enjoy it all despite what was at times a heavy downpour, cool weather and breezy conditions. Blossman is your one-stop-shop for all things propane. They provide commercial and residential service plus gas ranges, stoves, heaters, washers, dryers, water heaters, fireplaces, gas logs and more. Ask about the Flexible Payment Plans. Blossman is located at 2138 West Hwy 19E, Burnsville. Go by and see Jason Rice or Bobby Buchanan or call 682-2118.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO