Read full article on original website
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Dorothy Jane King Grindstaff
Dorothy Jane King Grindstaff, age 90, of Snow Creek Road in Bakersville, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home. Born on November 26, 1931 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Essie Tipton King. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Grindstaff who passed away in 1975. She was also preceded in death by a son, Earl Ray Grindstaff, a grandson, Andrew Jerry Grindstaff, her daughter-in-law, Aleshia Grindstaff; her sisters; Mary Louise King, Willie Mae Raby, and Dora Willis; and her brothers; Brown and James King.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Gladys Fox McKinney
Gladys Fox McKinney, age 96, of Green Mountain, passed away on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Wash and Esther Laughrun Fox. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: T.H. Sherman Fox and wife, Ruth, and J.D. Fox; two sisters: Vaughtie Roberts and husband, Paul, and Marjorie Hilemon and husband, Fred; as well as two brothers-in-law: Bobby English and Tom Ayers.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 9/4 – 9/11/22
Billy Ray Garner, 49 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Garner for failure to appear in court. He was issued $10,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 9/22/2022. Joshua Landon Garland, 43 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Garland for simple assault. He was issued...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Tent Revival
There will be a Tent Revival Saturday, September 17th through Tuesday September 27th at 7:00 pm nightly at 12966 Highway 226 in Spruce Pine (at the Parkway Fire & Rescue’s lower fair grounds beside the Fire Department). Preaching will be Evangelist Aaron Feree, Brother Deon Ledford, Brother Anthony Penland, Brother Clifton Potter, and Brother Mike Feree. Everyone is invited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Internet Grant Funding for Frontier Communications
Mitchell, Yancey and McDowell counties are among 11 that will benefit from an internet grant fund. Frontier Communications was awarded $3.3 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, known as (GREAT) grant funding, to expand internet service in Buncombe and surrounding counties. The Ox Creek Community Center in...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Parkway Playhouse Announces 2023 Mainstage Season
Parkway Playhouse is thrilled to announce their 2023 Mainstage Season! They’ve got lots of laughs in store with a Southern Fried Sixties-themed season. Four comedies all set in the South or the 1960’s. Kicking off their 76th season is The Red Velvet Cake War, from Jessie Jones, Nicolas...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Gardening Questions
On Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mitchell County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will respond to the public’s gardening questions via email, telephone, and walk-in. NC State Extension Master Gardener volunteers connect people to horticulture through science-based education and outreach that empowers North Carolinians to cultivate...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Blossman Gas & Appliance Open House
The people at Blossman Gas & Appliance are used to taking care of their customers in all kinds of weather so the didn’t let the bad weather on Saturday, September 10th stop them from holding their big Open House which included free food samples and hotdogs, a band, a bouncy house for the kids, free giveaways and prize drawings. WKYK/WTOE broadcast live for the event and people came out to enjoy it all despite what was at times a heavy downpour, cool weather and breezy conditions. Blossman is your one-stop-shop for all things propane. They provide commercial and residential service plus gas ranges, stoves, heaters, washers, dryers, water heaters, fireplaces, gas logs and more. Ask about the Flexible Payment Plans. Blossman is located at 2138 West Hwy 19E, Burnsville. Go by and see Jason Rice or Bobby Buchanan or call 682-2118.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mars Hill University Jumps Ten Spots in Latest U.S. News Ranking
One of the country’s top college rankings guides gives Mars Hill University high marks. U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Colleges ranking puts Mars Hill in the top 20 colleges in the South, and as a top college in the region for veterans. The university’s ranking in...
Comments / 0