ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Curling Club season underway soon

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtO5K_0hozNfGj00

Wausau Pilot & Review

he 2022-23 curling season gets underway in Wausau with registration for members, teams, and new curlers beginning Wednesday, September 14.

Curlers interested in becoming a member and participating in the Club’s variety of daytime and evening leagues can sign up using the club’s website: www.wausaucurling.org, and following prompts.

Those who want to learn the popular wintertime game can sign up for “Learn to Curl” instructional events, scheduled for Saturdays, Oct. 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. All equipment and instruction will be provided. New curlers will then have the opportunity to join instructional leagues and continue to play the sport throughout the season.

The club plans a season opening “First Rock” event on Oct. 14, with league play starting Oct. 30.

The club, which celebrated its 100th year of competition last year, curls at the Olympic-style Wausau Curling Center at 1920 Curling Way, on the city’s southeast side. With eight “sheets,” or lanes, for curling, the center is the largest privately owned curling facility in the United States.

In addition to Learn to Curl and league play, the club has announced a calendar which includes several weekend bonspiels, the Badger State Games curling competition, and high school tournaments and state championships.

Follow Wausau Curling Club news at the club’s website or Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic volleyball finishes 3-1 at Kettle Moraine Invite

WALES – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team finished 3-1 at the Kettle Moraine Invitational on Saturday. Newman defeated Whitewater 25-23, 23-25, 15-13, and Racine The Prairie School 25-20, 25-16, to advance to the eight-team Gold bracket of the tournament. The Cardinals lost their first match to Muskego 25-11,...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Camp American Legion donation

(WAUSAU) George Mosher, Finance Officer at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 met with Jim Klement, Director of the Camp American Legion in Lake Tomahawk on July 15, 2022. George presented a Post 10 donation to Jim which included three sets of tables and chairs for the camp lodge and a large amount of Kwik Trip gift cards to be used at the camp for food and gasoline.
LAKE TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022

Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Wausau Curling Club#Wausau Pilot Review#Learn
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau school officials consider controversial restructuring plans

The Wausau School Board on Monday agreed with a proposal from district leadership to seek broader feedback from staff and families regarding the shelved restructuring of schools in the district, which previously drew controversy among parents and community members. Although the board made no formal decision after Superintendent Keith Hilts...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

CVA celebrates Festival of Arts with new exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has opened new exhibits in conjunction with Wausau Festival of Arts this weekend, Sept. 10 and 11. “Roots: New Growth” has opened in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery. “Forever Searching, Always Home” in the Vault Gallery. And the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s Regional Exhibit in the Loft Gallery.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Rhinelander supper club evacuated in Friday night fire

An historic Rhinelander supper club was damaged in a kitchen fire, sending patrons and staff into the parking lot on a busy Friday night. The Al Gen Dinner Club, 3428 North Faust Lake Road, Rhinelander, has been a northwoods staple for decades. But just before 8 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the restaurant after flames were seen from the kitchen area. Officials from Pine Lake Fire say crews attacked the fire from inside, stopping the flames from spreading to the dining area and bar.
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Stuck in the clouds, wet weather returns S&E

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On this Patriot Day in North Central Wisconsin, clouds are going to be common along with relatively cool conditions for the middle of September. Dry weather is the story for the Northwoods on Sunday, while showers and periods of light rain will develop south and east of Wausau Sunday afternoon as low pressure moves closer to SE Wisconsin. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 60s.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Madras

This week’s featured cocktail is the Madras, which blends the delicious flavors of cranberry and orange for a crisp, citrus delight. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!. Cocktail of the Week: Madras. 2...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Organizing Central, LLC

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Adults can participate in a week-long plant swap from Sept. 12-17 at Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Stop by any time throughout the week to leave a plant for someone else to take, or come take one that someone else has left. Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Volunteer mentors needed for BBBS

United Way RSVP of Marathon County seeks volunteer mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin and will hold a coffee hour for those interested from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at BBBS, 227400 Rib Mountain Drive, Suite G. You will be able to meet staff members,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy