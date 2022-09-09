Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Emily Salgado Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 18 [Victorville, CA]
Deputies responded to the fatal incident around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of D and Eleventh streets, west of Stoddard Wells Road. Furthermore, according to the report, an eastbound vehicle in the No. 1 lane of D Street hit a woman attempting to cross the roadway. Unfortunately, responding medical personnel...
L.A. Weekly
George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]
Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
L.A. Weekly
Alvaro Vasquez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Ramon Road [Palm Springs, CA]
The crash happened on September 9th, at about 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, Vasquez was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle going west on Ramon Road. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries. The unidentified driver of the involved vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
vvng.com
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
CHP Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in South El Monte, Suspect in Custody
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County and ended on Santa Anita and Tyler avenues in the city of South El Monte in Los Angeles County Sunday night, Sept. 11.
vvng.com
SB I-15 freeway in Victorville reopens hours after a double fatal crash Monday morning
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville was closed for several hours after an early morning double-fatal traffic collision. It happened at 4:56 am, on Monday, September 12, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. The crash involved two tractor-trailer semis, a white van, and...
KTLA.com
Anaheim woman previously arrested for DUI faces murder charge after fatal hit-and-run while under the influence: Police
An Anaheim woman faces murder and hit-and-run charges after she struck and killed a bicyclist while under the influence Sunday morning, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Adriana Bernal, 36, is accused of killing a man who was riding his bicycle on Jamboree Road south of University Drive just...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Mission Viejo on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal assault of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed after crashing into train
POMONA, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan...
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
Double homicide investigation shuts down San Bernardino street
Police have shut down a San Bernardino street Monday to investigate a double homicide.Few details were available Monday, but the murders appeared to have been shootings between the occupants of two vehicles at North Waterman Avenue and East Baseline Street. The vehicles involved both appear to be white — one a four-door sedan, the other a sport utility vehicle. It's unclear how many people were in the sedan, which was left with its doors open.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
